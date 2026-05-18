Chelsea are not planning to sell Joao Pedro to Barcelona and will keep him at Stamford Bridge under new manager Xabi Alonso, according to Fabrizio Romano.

With Robert Lewandowski leaving this summer, Barcelona are on the hunt for a new number nine and believe that Joao Pedro would be a good signing for Hansi Flick’s side.

Joao Pedro joined Chelsea from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer of 2025 and has been a huge success at the Blues.

The 24-year-old Brazil international striker has scored 20 goals and given nine assists in 49 matches in all competitions for Chelsea this season.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has already held talks with Joao Pedro’s representatives, as the Spanish champions ramp up their pursuit of the 24-year-old.

However, transfer guru Romano has reported that Chelsea have no plans whatsoever to sell Joao Pedro to Barcelona.

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Chelsea owners, BlueCo, view the Brazilian as a star player under incoming manager Alonso.

Chelsea will not sell Joao Pedro to Barcelona

Romano said about Joao Pedro on his YouTube channel on Monday evening: “What I can tell you guys is that, despite the meeting, despite the contacts, because there is no doubt, and it’s reality that Barcelona are having contacts with people close to Joao Pedro, because Barcelona like the player, because Barcelona love the player, and because Barcelona understand that the Julian Alvarez situation is completely blocked.”

The Italian journalist added: “So, at the moment, the understanding is that, yes, Barcelona like Joao Pedro and had some conversations with those close to Joao Pedro is true, but at the moment, Chelsea position is very clear.

“They want Joao Pedro to be an important part of the squad, not just for present as he is, but also for future.

“And they want Joao Pedro to be a crucial part of the squad, also under Xabi Alonso.

“Chelsea believe that Joao Pedro can be fantastic under Xabi Alonso, as he was already this season in a complicated season.

“They can imagine Joao can do even better with Xabi Alonso, and so that’s Chelsea position.

“They absolutely want Joao Pedro to stay.”

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Earlier this month, Romano made a similar claim about Chelsea and Joao Pedro.

The Italian journalist said on his YouTube channel on May 4: “Many questions on Joao Pedro being the alternative to Julian Alvarez for Barcelona in the attacking positions.

“Guys, the reality on Joao Pedro from what I understand, Joao Pedro is, for sure, a player super appreciated by Barcelona, is a player that Deco, Barcelona director, was monitoring even before he joined Chelsea.

“For Deco, he was a super-appreciated player already at Brighton.

“So, for sure, Joao Pedro is a player really, really liked at Barcelona, but it’s obvious, I would say, to like a player like Joao Pedro.

“Who doesn’t like Joao Pedro? He’s a fantastic striker, but, at the same time, for Chelsea, he’s an absolutely crucial, crucial player.

“So, we don’t have to forget mentioning Chelsea when we mention the Barcelona story for Joao Pedro.

“They like Joao Pedro, yes, but Chelsea here is a crucial part of the story. For Chelsea, he is a crucial player.

“It is a difficult moment for Chelsea, and to lose Joao Pedro this summer would be something absolutely not in Chelsea plans.

“So, for Chelsea, Joao Pedro remains an absolutely crucial part of the project and Barcelona know that.

“So, you can like Joao Pedro, but at the end of the day, if Julian Alvarez is complicated because Atletico Madrid would ask a lot of money, for Joao Pedro, the story is the same with Chelsea.

“So, it’s not big changes.

“It’s all players who are fantastic strikers, very expensive and very difficult to get.

“In this case for Joao Pedro, probably the best player at Chelsea this season, you can imagine a complicated season for the club, with the manager leaving, having also Joao Pedro leaving at the end of the summer, would mean probably a bad message coming from Chelsea.

“So, at the moment, the understanding is that Chelsea count on Joao Pedro for present and future.

“Then, if you ask me, do Barca appreciate Joao Pedro, I will tell you, yes, they appreciate Joao Pedro since he was at Brighton, but who doesn’t?”

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