Wenger makes Arsenal v PSG prediction for Champions League final; sends 22-word message to Arteta

Arsene Wenger has made his prediction for the Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, and sent a 22-word message of support to manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal have secured their first Premier League title since 2004 after pipping Manchester City to the post and have the chance of completing a historic double when they meet Ligue 1 giants PSG in Budapest on Saturday.

Wenger was the last Gunners manager to win the Premier League and also came close to claiming the Champions League gong 20 years ago, when they just missed out to Barcelona.

The legendary Arsenal boss believes the final is a “fifty-fifty” game but is backing Arsenal to just edge PSG, who are looking to retain their trophy.

“I want this trophy to go to the Emirates because it’s missing there,” legendary former Arsenal manager Wenger told UEFA. “We touched it before – we were thirteen minutes away from winning it – so you want it to happen this time.

“I’ve always said that you work in a club to make sure it’s in a good position to continue to progress.

“Overall, I believe this is a stage where we can grab it. I still believe it’s fifty-fifty in the final, and if I had to bet, I would bet on Arsenal more than on Paris Saint-Germain.

“I feel the club deserves it, this season deserves it and the consistency of the team deserves it.

“I think Arsenal have slowly built a history that now allows them to win it. I also feel the time has come for Arsenal to dominate the Premier League consistently.

“A final is a final. The most important thing is that your team is not inhibited or impressed by the occasion and continues to focus on what it does well.

“This Arsenal team’s main strength is their ability to keep a clean sheet, and in a final that is very important.

“Then you have to be efficient. Your moment will come in the game and you have to be ruthless. I’ve played many finals and it’s similar to any cup final. You have to express your qualities and not be fazed by the occasion.

“PSG have huge attacking potential, but Arsenal also have individual quality and are very strong on set pieces, which can have a huge influence in a final.

“Once you are 1–0 up, everything starts to play to your strengths when you are strong defensively. Arsenal can always be dangerous.”

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A message for Arteta

Asked if he had a message for Arteta as he prepares his team for the final, Wenger said: “Do what you usually do and try to be relaxed, even though I know that’s impossible. Instil strong belief in your team.

He added: “He knows how to do that. He knows the players better than I do. Keep the togetherness the team has shown all season and that will be enough.”