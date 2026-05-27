Winger officially signs for Liverpool and ‘most likely’ next move revealed

Liverpool have announced pen has been put to paper at Anfield with a winger signing a four-year contract, and a reliable report has outlined the ‘most likely’ next move.

There’ll be no shortage of change on the flanks at Liverpool this summer, with Mohamed Salah moving on and Federico Chiesa up for sale.

One and potentially two new wide men will arrive to compete with Cody Gakpo and electric youngster, Rio Ngumoha.

Liverpool have narrowed their shortlist of wingers down to three, though Newcastle have just ensured only two are still available.

The three on Liverpool’s radar are Yan Diomande, Bradley Barcola and Anthony Gordon, the latter of which has just been the subject of an accepted bid from Barcelona.

Our colleagues over on TEAMtalk were the first to exclusively break news of Barca’s bid being accepted and a medical being booked.

Liverpool must now go all in on Diomande or Barcola, though a club the size and stature of the Reds always have one eye on the future.

Liverpool tie Kieran Morrison down to new contract

Liverpool have now confirmed rising young winger, Kieran Morrison, has signed a new, four-year contract at Anfield.

Morrison joined Liverpool’s youth set-up from Manchester United in 2019 and the 19-year-old made a huge impression in the Premier League 2 this season.

On the back of being nominated for the PL2 player of the year award and scoring 14 times in 18 appearances, Morrison has been rewarded with a new deal.

An official club statement began: “Kieran Morrison has signed a new contract with Liverpool FC.

“The 19-year-old put pen to paper on fresh terms at the AXA Training Centre to extend his stay with the club, which started at U14 level.”

‘Most likely’ next step for young winger

A piece from The Athletic has now shed light on what happens next for Morrison who had regularly been named on Liverpool’s bench in the latter stages of their disappointing Premier League campaign.

They stated a loan exit for the 2026/27 season is the ‘most likely’ next step, and interest on that front is already ‘strong’.

However, this is not a case of Liverpool hoping to loan the Northern Irishman out before generating a quick profit.

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The report stressed Liverpool believe Morrison has the talent and ability to ‘compete seriously for a place within the first team in years ahead.’

As such, which ever winger or wingers Liverpool sign this summer could face stern competition for starts from not only Ngumoha in the years to come, but Morrison too.

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