According to reports, a new problem ‘complicates’ Marcus Rashford’s permanent move to Manchester United and it’s not Anthony Gordon.

Rashford spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Barcelona, who have the option to sign him permanently from Man Utd for around £26m this summer.

The England international secured his dream move after returning to form on loan at Aston Villa last season, and Barcelona chose him after missing out on Luis Diaz and Nico Williams.

Rashford massively surpassed expectations at Barcelona, contributing 14 goals and 14 assists in all competitions. Therefore, £26m feels like a bargain for the Spanish giants.

Despite this, it has been unclear whether Barcelona will opt to make his move permanent, and it has been speculated that Rashford may not be needed following their swoop for Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon.

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In recent days, Barcelona have struck a deal with Newcastle to sign Gordon for around £69m, but journalist Ben Jacobs claims this move should not impact their interest in Rashford.

However, Barcelona’s interest in Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez could be a bigger factor, while Man Utd have reached a decision on Rashford’s future.

“My information is still that Marcus Rashford remains a priority for Barcelona in addition to Anthony Gordon,” Jacobs said on United Stand.

“Barca are in talks with Julian Alvarez as well, which might be the one which complicates it for Rashford.

Man Utd completely rule out a return for Marcus Rashford

“Man United’s position is to ignore all of the noise and all of the other signings and keep reiterating to Barcelona that this €30m option to buy is excellent value for money and is well below Rashford’s value!

“Man United do not want Rashford back!”

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The Athletic’s Pol Ballus has also shed light on how Gordon’s move could impact Rashford, claiming a deal is now ‘more complicated’.

Ballus explained: ‘It certainly has a big impact on Rashford’s chances of staying. Barca sources insist their Gordon pursuit does not impact on their interest to sign a central striker, with Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez and Chelsea’s Joao Pedro set as their top priorities. They want to sign both profiles of players.

‘Sources close to Rashford maintain that no decision has been communicated to them, and they still see a chance of remaining at the club next season alongside Gordon’s arrival. They know Flick has been very satisfied with the 28-year-old’s output this season, after scoring 14 goals and delivering 14 assists in 49 games in all competitions. The manager is open to Rashford staying at the club, but other decision-makers in the club have more doubts.

‘Senior executives at Barca admit that with the arrival of Gordon, the chances for Rashford to stay are “more complicated”. The Catalans have a deadline of June 15 to notify Manchester United if they intend to trigger the €30m (£26m, $35m) buy option for him.

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