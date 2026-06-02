Man Utd target Rogers responds to Arsenal interest as Berta eyes eight exits

Aston Villa attacker Morgan Rogers is ‘open’ to joining Arsenal in the summer transfer window amid interest from Man Utd, according to reports.

The Gunners are looking to reinforce their attack in the summer after winning the Premier League under Mikel Arteta for the first time in 22 years.

Arteta’s side couldn’t top the season off by winning the Champions League on Saturday as they lost 4-3 on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain in the final in Budapest.

A striker and a left-winger are two of the four positions Arsenal are looking to improve in the summer and Rogers is an attacking player they are interested in.

Rogers is used to playing centrally behind a striker but he has been known to play off the left and even as the most advanced central forward.

The Athletic‘s Jacob Tanswell has revealed that there is now ‘an expectation’ that Rogers will depart Aston Villa in the transfer market but any deal is complicated by Middlesbrough’s sell-on clause.

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Tanswell wrote on X: ‘There is an expectation from multiple observers that Morgan Rogers will leave #AVFC this summer. But senior club sources state they are intent on keeping the 23yo & with five yrs left on his contract, are in a strong position to do so. Any offer complicated by Middlesbrough having a 20% sell-on clause.’

Rogers one of three names on Arsenal list

And a report from Sami Mokbel in BBC Sport has revealed that Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez and Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi are the two other names to join Rogers on the forward shortlist.

Alvarez could cost as much as £120m as Barcelona are also interested in the Argentina international, while Rogers and Kroupi are likely to set Arsenal back ‘in excess of £80m each’.

Mokbel also revealed that Rogers is believed to be ‘open’ to a move to Arsenal in the summer but there have also been ‘questions raised’ about his suitability.

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The BBC Sport journalist explained: ‘A move for Rogers has been discussed, but with Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze, who can play in the central attacking areas, already in the squad there have been questions raised over whether a move for the England international is a priority.

‘Though, with Rogers able to operate from the left, it has been noted that his versatility would be an asset.

‘The interest in the 23-year-old is genuine, though the Gunners are not the only club in the running for Rogers with Manchester United also monitoring the forward’s situation.

‘Rogers, according to multiple sources, is open to joining Arsenal ahead of next season.’

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