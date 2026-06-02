Man Utd have been offered the chance to sign Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils had a brilliant second half of the season as Michael Carrick guided them to a third-placed finish and earned himself the permanent manager’s job.

Man Utd now have a boosted transfer budget, thanks to Champions League qualification, and already have a number of targets in mind heading into the summer transfer window.

INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are looking for up to three new midfielders, a left-back and a left-winger, while there have been claims they could also stretch their budget for a striker and a centre-back.

Loads of midfielders have already been linked with Man Utd reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Ederson from Atalanta as Carrick’s first signing.

Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes and Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali are among the other names linked.

READ: Man Utd target Rogers responds to Arsenal interest as Berta eyes eight exits

And now Spanish website Vamos Mi Sevilla FC insist that Sevilla sporting director Jose Ignacio Navarro ‘has contacted Manchester United directly to offer the transfer of one of their most internationally renowned players’.

Agoume will be available to Man Utd for €25m or less as the ‘suffocating atmosphere of harsh financial reality is once again shaking the foundations’ at the Spanish club.

Sevilla ‘has conveyed to the British that there is strong interest from several European teams to force an auction’, while the former France Under-21 midfielder is ‘highly valued in the Premier League thanks to his youth, physical attributes and technical skills’.

But the website provide two reasons why Man Utd may not take a punt on the midfielder after he ‘completed a very poor final stretch of the season’ at Sevilla.

It is also claimed that scouts ‘doubt his stamina’, especially as La Liga is considered less demanding than the Premier League, but that his €25m release clause ‘is extremely cheap for English budgets’.

Djemba-Djemba: I will pick him first and Baleba second choice

Eric Djemba-Djemba insists that Man Utd should sign Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde if possible in the summer transfer window.

Djemba-Djemba told Goal: “Manchester United is a big team and they want to win trophies, they want to come up again, to stay there. For me the first choice, Valverde and the second one, Baleba.

READ: The top 20 biggest transfers of the summer 2026 window…

“They finished third, they go to the Champions League, now they need some players who come with experience, who can keep the ball, who can bring the spirit of the game.

“Valverde is the main man. Valverde, he’s a box-to-box player, he can play winger too, he can play right-back too, because I saw him play right-back. Valverde is the main man. I think if they ask me to pick, I will pick him, I will pick him first and Baleba second choice.”

On Casemiro leaving, the former Man Utd midfielder added: “He’s had a great season. I hoped he would stay for another year – he’s a fantastic midfielder. He has many, many, many experiences.

“I would love him to stay one year more, but I don’t have the decision. He has the decision, but I think it was too early for him to say what to do, that he will leave the club. It was early for him because after that, when Michael Carrick came, everything changed, didn’t it?

“Everything was changing, he was playing well, the team was playing well, they came up again, now they will go to Champions League. I think it was early for him to announce that he will leave the club. I hoped he would stay again one year more, but sadly, it’s football.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd ‘agree cut-price’ Marcus Rashford transfer after huge wage hike