Fabrizio Romano has revealed an update on Real Madrid/

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Real Madrid have performed a U-turn on signing Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate, with a “verbal agreement” reached.

Towards the end of last month, Liverpool confirmed that Konate will depart the Premier League giants upon the expiry of his contract at the end of June.

After shining alongside Virgil van Dijk last season, Konate‘s form fell off a cliff during the 2025/26 campaign and was arguably Liverpool’s poorest performer in a dire campaign.

Despite this, Liverpool have been in talks with Konate over a new contract for most of this campaign, and his exit leaves the Reds short of options at centre-back.

READ: Liverpool get ‘serious’ for £170m double signing after total Iraola agreement

At the beginning of this campaign, it was assumed that Konate would leave Liverpool to follow Trent Alexander-Arnold in joining Real Madrid on a free transfer.

One of Real Madrid’s priorities this summer is to overhaul their defence, but there were reports towards the end of last year that suggested they pulled out of a deal for Konate due to his poor form this season.

Konate ‘agreement’ struck as Real Madrid signing hinges on one condition

However, Real Madrid have changed their opinion, with Romano reporting on Tuesday afternoon that there is now a ‘verbal agreement’ between the Spanish giants and Konate.

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Romano said on X: ‘BREAKING: Real Madrid have verbal agreement in place with Ibrahima Konaté!

‘Four year deal to be signed, depending on if/when Florentino Pérez is re-elected.

‘Here we go, expected right after.

‘Konaté put Saudi bids on hold for Real Madrid, as@marcosbenito9 reported.’

Journalist Ben Jacobs later provided more details. He said on X: ‘Konate to Real not expected to move until after the presidential elections.

‘However, Real well-positioned having already discussed terms last year. Talks resumed in the last few days.’

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, Jacobs said: ‘Ibrahima Konate is weighing up free transfer options.

‘Several clubs have made calls in the last few days.

‘Real Madrid now have Konate back on their radar despite ruling out a move last year, while Al-Ittihad are also keen.’

This is a remarkable case of a footballer falling on his feet after a poor season, and Konate should consider himself incredibly fortunate to seemingly be securing a move to Real Madrid.

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