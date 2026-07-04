Andrea Berta is already lining up a number of transfer targets for the summer.

Arsenal have agreed to sell Leandro Trossard to Besiktas, with a report revealing the two superstar wingers Andrea Berta will choose from as his replacement.

To ensure Arsenal can dominate for the rest of the 2020s and beyond, sporting director, Andrea Berta, as well as Mikel Arteta must make ruthless decisions on those who helped end their 20-plus year wait for a Premier League title.

A big name is wanted in central midfield, with Arsenal already verbally offering £55m for Bruno Guimaraes and seeing an approach for Alex Scott rejected by Bournemouth.

Further forward, Arsenal want to sign a superstar-calibre left winger, which obviously put Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli’s futures under the microscope.

A recent report from The Sun claimed Arsenal were willing to call time on Trossard’s career at the Emirates. They also stated Turkish side Besiktas were exploring a move.

According to the latest from The Athletic, Besiktas’ attempts to strike a deal have paid off, with a club-to-club agreement now in place.

Besiktas signing Leandro Trossard for €20m

The report read: ‘Besiktas have agreed a €20million (£17.1m, $22.9m) deal with Arsenal to sign Leandro Trossard.’

‘The deal consists of an €18m fee with a further €2m in add-ons but the transfer is not yet completed, with wages up to around €9m and personal terms in the process of being finalised.’

The Sun’s report claimed that if and when Trossard or Martinelli are sold, the two wingers Arsenal will pick from to take their place are Morgan Rogers and Bradley Barcola.

Rogers is valued at an eye-watering £130m by Aston Villa, though transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently revealed Arsenal’s aren’t deterred, and have made significant progress when negotiating with Rogers and his camp.

Arsenal prioritise Morgan Rogers over Bradley Barcola

He explained: “Arsenal also have an interest in Barcola but their number-one option remains Morgan Rogers.

“For Morgan Rogers, Aston Villa want to put a price around £130 million to let him leave this summer.

“Villa are aware of Arsenal’s interest and of interest from other clubs, including Chelsea.

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“But in this moment, Arsenal have made very good progress on the player’s side for some time. And so, Arsenal keep pushing for Rogers.

“Barcola is on the list, but for Rogers, this depends on the price because Aston Villa want £130 million, but Arsenal hope to find a way to negotiate, maybe with add-ons, maybe with a different structure.

“Arsenal hope to be creative in order to find a solution for Rogers.”

PSG value Barcola – who is also a target at Liverpool – in excess of €135m / £116m, though there are very real chances for the Frenchman to change clubs this summer.

Yan Diomande has signalled his intention to join PSG over fellow suitor Liverpool. If Diomande joins, Barcola can leave, though there’s obviously stiff competition for Barcola coming from Liverpool.