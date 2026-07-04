Romano reveals clear path for Arsenal to sign Chelsea superstar after Man City news

Enzo Fernandez has been linked with moves to Arsenal and Manchester City.

Arsenal now have a clear path to sign Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez after Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Man City are not in the race.

The Gunners have been credited with interest in the Argentina international as they continue their search to improve their midfield options.

Arsenal have been linked with numerous midfielders, including new Tottenham signings Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, with Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta hoping to give Martin Zubimendi a helping hand.

Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari revealed earlier this week that Arsenal are one of the clubs ‘gathering information’ ahead of a potential move for Fernandez.

Longari wrote on X: ‘The Enzo Fernandez topic remains open as he pushes to leave Chelsea. Real Madrid is the first option, but they must make a sacrifice to present an offer to the Blues. Exc In the Premier League, Manchester City and Arsenal are gathering information on the Argentine.’

It had long been assumed that Real Madrid were far in front of others in the queue to sign the Chelsea midfielder this summer but the La Liga giants released a statement on Friday ruling out a transfer this summer.

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The statement read: ‘In light of the information and statements that have emerged in recent days regarding an alleged interest from Real Madrid C. F. in the player Enzo Fernández, the club wishes to state that it has not made any efforts, either directly or indirectly, aimed at signing the aforementioned player and, furthermore, has no intention of pursuing such an operation.

‘Real Madrid wishes to express its utmost respect for Enzo Fernández, a great footballer whose career and quality are widely recognised, as well as for Chelsea FC, a club with which it maintains an excellent institutional relationship.

‘Precisely out of respect for an institution like Chelsea FC and the principles of institutional loyalty that have always guided Real Madrid’s actions, the club considers it necessary to categorically deny these speculations, which are unfounded and do not reflect reality.

‘Real Madrid regrets that, despite the clarity of the facts and the absence of any action by the club, information continues to be disseminated that does not correspond to reality and only serves to create confusion among fans and unnecessarily harm the entities and individuals involved.’

And now transfer expert Romano has revealed that Man City are not currently in the race to sign Fernandez, meaning Arsenal seemingly have a clear path if they choose to pursue a deal.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Can Enzo Fernandez go to Manchester City?

“Many of you are asking me if they can go for Enzo after Elliot Anderson in midfield.

“My understanding is that Manchester City are not in conversation for Enzo Fernandez as well.

“At the moment, it’s cold between Enzo and Man City.

“I know some colleagues have reported about that already months ago and in the recent weeks, but I am told Man City are not in conversations with Enzo Fernandez.”

Fernandez’s agent, Javier Pastore, revealed earlier this week that he is “looking at possibilities for him to leave Chelsea” in the summer, in the clearest sign yet that he won’t be at Stamford Bridge next season.

Pastore admitted during an interview with Marca: “Today the player is calmly focused on the national team, he’s playing in a World Cup, he’s very close to advancing to the round of 16.

“He’s only thinking about that and we’re looking at possibilities for him to leave Chelsea, but there’s nothing firm or confirmed with any club.”

When Pastore was asked specifically about interest from Real Madrid, he replied: “He has many friends there, and he’s very good friends with Julian Alvarez, and in the end, they spend all their free time together there. And I’m also living in Madrid.

“Every time he travelled, it was to see me and to sort out work matters, but besides that: who doesn’t love Madrid? I didn’t even play in Madrid… I even live there.”

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