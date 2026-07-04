Roberto De Zerbi took over at Tottenham towards the end of last season.

Tottenham have received an offer from a Turkish giant to take Richarlison off their hands in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Spurs narrowly avoided relegation at the end of last season as a 1-0 victory over Everton kept them in the Premier League, as they go another campaign without European competition.

18th-placed West Ham finished just two points adrift of Spurs and went down to the Championship, and now Tottenham are looking to avoid being in another survival fight again next term.

Tottenham have already brought in five new faces this summer with Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka joining on free transfers, while Jan Paul van Hecke arrived from Brighton in a £52m deal and Mateus Fernandes became a new Spurs player for £85m from West Ham.

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is the next star through the door after flying to London to complete a medical ahead of a £100m move to Tottenham.

After their huge expenditure, Tottenham will now need to recoup some of the money they have spent and reports in Turkey are indicating they have received an ‘official offer’ for Richarlison.

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The Brazil international has not had the desired impact since his £60m move from Everton in 2022 and Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoglu has reported on a potential move to a Super Lig giant.

Sabuncuoglu wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE | One of the big teams from the Süper Lig has made an official offer to Richarlison, who wears a Tottenham shirt.’

Richarlison only has one year left on his contract and now the question is whether Tottenham will look to move the Brazilian on while he still has some value.

When asked if Spurs will look to cash in on Richarlison this summer, Danny Murphy told Goal last month: “I think so. The problem is [Dominic] Solanke has got lots of attributes that De Zerbi would like. De Zerbi loves a high press and he likes intense football. Solanke at his best is brilliant at that, but he just can’t stay fit. When you look at that, and obviously he’s not getting younger, then I think De Zerbi will bring in a striker.

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“I probably think Richarlison could be collateral damage in that because he’s not really got the fans behind him. He tries his best. He doesn’t have the quality that the Tottenham fans want to see leading in the line. I think a striker inevitably will come through the door.”

Who would replace Richarlison at Tottenham?

Speaking about potential additions to Tottenham’s frontline, journalist Ben Jacobs said on the Last Word on Spurs YouTube channel: “I think that Liam Delap could be one to watch from Chelsea, another club that Tottenham wouldn’t normally do too much business with.

“Newcastle, Everton, Tottenham, the three clubs that like Delap. Before we can clarify whether anything is going to develop there, Delap wants to stay and fight for his place, so he’s going to understand where he is in this pecking order, with Joao Pedro number one under Xabi Alonso, who is going to be the number two striker?

“Is it still going to be Delap? Is it alternatively going to be Nico Jackson, who’s coming back from a loan spell at Bayern? I think unlikely, but Jackson wants pre-season to see if he can change the new manager’s mind.

“Once all that falls into place, if Delap is available on the market, Newcastle, Everton and Tottenham are the three Premier League clubs I’m hearing.”

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