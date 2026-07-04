Romano lifts lid on ‘very strong’ Sunderland message over Chelsea bid for Xhaka

Sunderland “consider the story over” but Chelsea still think they can sign Granit Xhaka this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are looking to add a sprinkling of experience to their squad this summer as they move slightly away from their transfer philosophy of buying young, talented players with a big re-sale value.

Xhaka, who was one of the best signings in the Premier League last summer, was extremely impressive as Sunderland finished seventh in their first season back in the English top flight.

Chelsea recognise the contribution the Switzerland national team captain made as the Black Cats finished above the Blues, who could only manage tenth.

The Blues sacked Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior in a season to forget for Chelsea with BlueCo unable to offer potential signings any European football ahead of the upcoming campaign.

However, there are rumours that Xhaka was keen on a move to Stamford Bridge, where he would link up again with his former Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso, who is now in charge at Stamford Bridge.

READ: The biggest non-World Cup transfer in every World Cup year since 1966

Chelsea put in a £8m first bid, which was swiftly rejected and labeled ‘unacceptable’ by Sunderland, while there have been rumours that their next bid could reach £10m.

Romano: Chelsea are yet to give up on Xhaka

And now Romano has revealed that Sunderland consider the matter closed with the Black Cats “very strong on their position” – but Chelsea aren’t giving up.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The feeling about Sunderland and the clear message coming from Sunderland is that Granit Xhaka is not for sale and that he’s going to end up staying at the club this summer.

“This is what Sunderland are saying in a very clear way.

“They have always been convinced over the recent days that despite the Chelsea attack, Chelsea bid and all the rest, Xhaka was going to stay at the club and continue to play European football.

READ: Roma interest in Chelsea star confirmed amid rumours that Alonso wants Garnacho out

“And this is the message from Sunderland. Very strong. At the moment, as of now, while I am recording this video, Chelsea are yet to give up.

“Chelsea are yet to accept this. So, Chelsea still believe that they have a chance to sign Granit Xhaka this summer.

“Then we have to see because at the moment, Sunderland are very strong on their position. We have to see what’s going to happen next, but at the moment, the situation is this.

“Sunderland consider the story over and they don’t want Granit Xhaka to go. On the other side, Chelsea still keep doors open to this possibility.

“So, let’s wait and see what happens there.”

READ NEXT: Chelsea and Xabi Alonso involved in ‘real tug-of-war’ over ‘essential’ £25m star