New Chelsea offer for Granit Xhaka revealed and Sunderland won’t be happy

Chelsea are set to make a new offer for Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka after their initial bid of £8m was turned down, according to reports.

Xhaka signed for Sunderland from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen last summer in a package worth up to £17.5m.

The Switzerland international was one of the Premier League’s signings of the season as he helped Sunderland finish seventh in their first campaign back in the English top flight.

His performances have not gone unnoticed elsewhere in the Premier League with Chelsea looking to bring him to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Breaking away from their usual plan of bringing in young players with huge potential, Chelsea want to bring in a sprinkling of experience in this transfer window.

An £8m bid for Xhaka was turned down last week and Sky Geramny reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed over the weekend that ‘new talks’ were planned for the Monday just gone.

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Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘New talks between Chelsea and Sunderland over Granit Xhaka are scheduled for Monday. Senior executives from both clubs remain in direct contact. The deal remains difficult, but is not off at this stage. Xhaka’s position is clear: he wants to join Chelsea and work under Xabi Alonso. Full agreement on personal terms is already in place, as revealed. #CFC At the same time, Xhaka has great respect for Sunderland and remains patient. @SkySportDE.’

Another transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano, insisted that there would be a ‘new attack’ from Chelsea for Xhaka.

Romano revealed on his Instagram page: ‘𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Chelsea planning a 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐀𝐓𝐓𝐀𝐂𝐊 for Granit Xhaka after £𝟖𝐌 𝐁𝐈𝐃 𝐑𝐄𝐉𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐄𝐃 🔵🇨🇭

‘Sunderland have turned down £8m proposal for Xhaka, they are not under pressure to sell and were counting on Granit.

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‘Chelsea are expected to 𝐑𝐄𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐍 for the midfielder as he’s clear on his desire: wants to join Blues and reunite with Xabi.’

Next Chelsea offer will be worth £10m

And now Caught Offside have revealed that their increase on their opening bid will be just another £2m on top to take their offer to £10m.

A source told the website: “Yes, Chelsea are absolutely going to bid again for Xhaka. Xabi Alonso is determined to work with him again. Sunderland have turned down £8m, but there’ll be a new offer of around £10m.”

Journalist Mark Brus added: ‘Chelsea, I suspect, will have to go higher than £10m. We’ll have to see if some kind of package can be agreed that includes more add-ons and bonuses, but it’s also very hard to see Sunderland accepting as little as £10m as a baseline fee.

‘Sources at the Stadium of Light were not at all happy with Chelsea’s low-ball opening offer, and £10m simply isn’t enough of an improvement on that. At the same time, it’s unclear if the Blues’ ownership would really be prepared to invest much more in a player with no resale value.’

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