Newcastle worried they could be powerless to stop Guimaraes joining Arsenal

Newcastle United are now fearful that Arsenal could successfully take Bruno Guimaraes away from the Magpies this summer, according to reports.

The Gunners have made a new midfielder a priority this summer with Guimaraes and Morgan Rogers reportedly their top targets to improve that position.

The Athletic revealed earlier this week that Arsenal ‘have made a verbal offer’ with the bid ‘which was communicated to Newcastle through intermediaries, was worth less than £60million and has been rebuffed by the north east club.’

Ben Jacobs described it as a ‘similar exploratory approach’ to the one that Manchester United made before the transfer window opened on June 15.

Jacobs said on X: ‘Arsenal have had contact with Bruno Guimarães’ camp. A similar exploratory approach to one Manchester United made before the window opened.

‘No contact with Newcastle as of Thursday evening, nor do #NUFC wish to sell.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also confirmed that Newcastle are not willing to sell the Brazil international to Arsenal this summer.

READ: Jacobs explains how Man Utd, Arsenal have fallen behind Man City in race for World Cup star

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I can confirm the information going around England, reported by Craig Hope about Newcastle, about Arsenal’s interest in Bruno Guimaraes.

“It’s true that Arsenal made an approach for Bruno Guimaraes. It was a direct approach on player side and club side with Newcastle, so Arsenal have reached out for Bruno Guimaraes. My understanding is that their intention was to try to approach for a deal around £55m, but Newcastle are not selling the player for that fee.

“Newcastle closed the doors to this approach from Arsenal. Now we will see if Arsenal return, if there is anything moving at the moment. Bruno Guimaraes is leaving everything in the hands of Newcastle, and he is respecting Newcastle.”

Arsenal reckon £65m could be enough to land Guimaraes

However, The Chronicle have now revealed that Newcastle ‘fear’ that they will be powerless to stop Arsenal poaching Guimaraes this summer.

READ: Transfer rumour ranking: Arsenal accept bid for starter as Man Utd, Gunners fight over Scott

The report adds: ‘Fellow super agent Kia Joorabchian was also pictured with Bruno’s man sparking fears that a Toon exit is being plotted, although the men insist they are simply good friends.

‘And while Arsenal have not bid for Bruno yet, they have been told the terms of the deal and what it will probably take to snatch the ex-Lyon star from the Magpies.

‘Newcastle chiefs maintained that Bruno was ‘not for sale’ but there are growing fears he could go this summer with a second major departure in as many summers, after Alexander Isak’s £125m sale to Liverpool, on the cards.’

Arsenal reckon £65m ‘could be enough’ to seal a deal for Guimaraes this summer after their verbal offer of £45m failed last week.

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