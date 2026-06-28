A Newcastle-connected journalist has denied that Arsenal have made a formal offer for Bruno Guimaraes, as the suggested price from his agent has been laughed off.

Guimaraes has been of interest for some big clubs during his time at Newcastle. Most of the Premier League’s big hitters would likely entertain his signing, but it’s Arsenal who are said to be his main pursuers.

Insider Ben Jacobs has suggested that the Gunners have turned their interest into an offer to the representatives of the Brazilian midfielder, while both Liverpool and Manchester United have spoken to his agent.

However, Magpies journalist Lee Ryder has denied any offer has been made by Arsenal.

Writing for Chronicle Live, he suggests Guimaraes is indeed on the Gunners’ wanted list, but the suggestion of a £45million offer, made by intermediaries, has been instantly dismissed.

There is a suggestion that Newcastle might have to entertain the sale of the midfielder, who has just two years left on his deal and therefore his value will plummet if he doesn’t sign a new deal.

However, whether Arsenal will manage to land him remains to be seen. It’s stated they have not made any contact with Newcastle to understand the potential of a deal.

What is made clear is that money is not the motivation for Guimaraes, after reports that there is a £200,000-per-week deal on the table at St James’ Park.

Rather, the Brazilian is more interested in the project available to him, but with no European football on offer at Newcastle next term, it’s not hard to see how he could look favourably on a move elsewhere.

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Arsenal weren’t willing to pay for Tonali

Premier League champions Arsenal represent an interesting move for Guimaraes, given their stature both in England and Europe in recent seasons – as well as the fact they were linked with him when he first moved to England.

It’s stated they did not want to entertain the large wages of fellow Magpies midfielder Sandro Tonali, but they are looking at some star midfielders.

With less time left on his deal and lower wage demands, Guimaraes is a more suitable option, and has more Premier League experience than his midfield partner.

But it is evidently still very early in the process for Arsenal, with no talks having taken place for Guimaraes yet.

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