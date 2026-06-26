Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

According to reports, Arsenal have failed with an opening ‘offer’ for Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes, but they will make an improved bid.

Over the past 24 hours, it has emerged that the Premier League champions are making a play to sign long-term target Guimaraes from Newcastle United.

Guimaraes is among a host of Newcastle players linked with an exit from St James’ Park following their failure to qualify for Europe, and Arsenal are in the market for a new centre-midfielder and left winger this summer.

A report on Thursday evening indicated that the Gunners have identified Guimaraes and Morgan Rogers as leading targets for these positions, and they have now made contact over signing Guimaraes.

Journalist Ben Jacobs said on Thursday that Mikel Arteta’s side have made an “exploratory approach” over landing Guimaraes.

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Jacobs said on X: “Arsenal have had contact with Bruno Guimarães’ camp. A similar exploratory approach to one Manchester United made before the window opened.

“No contact with Newcastle as of Thursday evening, nor do #NUFC wish to sell.”

In another update, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal have made an approach to Newcastle for Guimaraes, though he claims the Magpies have “closed the doors” on selling the midfielder for what was on offer.

“I can confirm the information going around England, reported by Craig Hope about Newcastle, about Arsenal’s interest in Bruno Guimaraes.” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

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“It’s true that Arsenal made an approach for Bruno Guimaraes. It was a direct approach on player side and club side with Newcastle, so Arsenal have reached out for Bruno Guimaraes. My understanding is that their intention was to try to approach for a deal around £55m, but Newcastle are not selling the player for that fee.

“Newcastle closed the doors to this approach from Arsenal. Now we will see if Arsenal return, if there is anything moving at the moment. Bruno Guimaraes is leaving everything in the hands of Newcastle, and he is respecting Newcastle.”

Arsenal see Bruno Guimaraes bid ‘rejected’ but ‘confident’ of signing Jeremy Monga

Brazilian outlet GeGlobo, meanwhile, claims the Gunners have had a £55m ‘offer rejected’ by Newcastle, but they ‘will make a new bid’.

Leicester City starlet Jeremy Monga is another Arsenal target and they had a cheeky opening bid turned down on Thursday.

However, a report from Football Insider claims Arsenal are ‘confident of finalising a deal’ for Monga this summer.

The report explains:

‘The two clubs are in discussions to try to thrash out a deal for Monga, as they hope to avoid going to a tribunal. ‘The youngster is also willing to make the move to the Premier League champions, boosting the Gunners’ hopes of completing a deal.’

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