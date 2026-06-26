Nagelsmann hits out at ‘nonsense’ from three Germany players after Ecuador defeat

Julian Nagelsmann has dismissed the “nonsense” spouted by three of his Germany players after their 2-1 defeat to Ecuador on Thursday.

Ecuador came from behind to stun the four-time World Cup winners and secure a third-placed finish in Group E and qualification for the last 32.

Leroy Sane gave Germany the lead inside two minutes as he swept a shot into the bottom corner, to the frustration of Ecuador as they felt the goal should have been ruled out for a high boot in the build up.

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But justice was done as Sunderland’s Nilson Angulo drew his side level soon after before Gonzalo Plata scored the winning goal with 13 minutes left to play.

It was a deserved victory for Ecuador and three Germany players all admitted that their opponents wanted it more than they did.

Captain Joshua Kimmich said: ‘The atmosphere was amazing. You could feel there were many people from Ecuador. The difference was today that the opponent wanted to win more than us and you could really feel it, especially in the second-half, and this is why they won today, really deserved.’

Deniz Undav added: ”I had the feeling they wanted it more than we did.

“Ecuador were more aggressive, more tenacious. We have to learn from this that we also have to give it our all. They gave 100 percent in every action, they were involved in every challenge.

“We also weren’t as focused as in the first two games. We have to fight back more. But it’s not the end of the world.”

Jamal Musiala also conceded: “They were perhaps a bit more hungry to win the game.

“The intensity and aggression of their play were high. We have to learn from this defeat and prepare properly for the important phase of the tournament. We can’t make these mistakes again; we have to win the next games.”

‘Stop with this nonsense’

But Nagelsmann vehemently disagreed with his players, describing suggestions that they hadn’t given the game their all as “nonsense”.

The German boss said: “Ecuador wanted it more than we did? That’s nonsense.

“No, please stop with this nonsense, honestly. Didn’t the lads give it their all today?

“They [Ecuador] took a bit more risk in many actions. Of course, we made different substitutions than we would have if we absolutely needed another goal. But I can’t say any player didn’t give their all. That’s far too simplistic for me.”