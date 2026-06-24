“We had the best team last season,” said the Arsenal manager. “That squad is even more powerful now. I am convinced we have made that team even better. I am convinced we will win the Premiership again.”

In Arsene Wenger’s defence, few could possibly have foreseen that replacing Tony Adams with Pascal Cygan while drafting in Rami Shaaban as back-up keeper was an inadequate response to Manchester United shattering records to sign Rio Ferdinand in 2002.

The Gunners did, of course, sign another player that summer. Someone who “proved by his performances” at the World Cup, in the eyes of Wenger, “that he is a winner”.

The similarities between Gilberto Silva and Johan Manzambi will end where they begin – as relatively rare post-World Cup Arsenal signings – if these Switzerland displays are to be the prelude to a reported move to north London.

But the 20-year-old Freiburg player is doing his utmost to force the issue.

Another goal and assist each, following his breakthrough cameo in thrashing of Bosnia, has put Manzambi in exalted company. Only the odd couple of Lionel Messi and Deniz Undav have more of both combined at the tournament so far than a player who only made his fifth international start against Canada.

With group placement on the line, Manzambi dovetailed impeccably with Breel Embolo to wreak havoc on an underequipped backline, secure first place and set up a likely co-host round-of-32 clash between Canada and Mexico.

The early stages of the game were defined by the wastefulness of Embolo and Cyle Larin, undoubtedly talented centre-forwards but neither with a particularly prolific edge. There was an opportunity for Manzambi on the follow-up after a Maxime Crepeau save, but Derek Cornelius did well to block the shot.

His positive contributions were few and far between. Embolo bullied both of his centre-half adversaries but Cornelius was given the most torrid time, culminating in the second goal.

Both Switzerland strikes came from Luca Jacquez balls into the channel but Cornelius’ misjudgement of the second put partner Luc De Fougerolles in a difficult position made impossible by Embolo’s hold-up play.

With both defenders pulled into the orbit of the Swiss striker, Manzambi had time and space to pick his shot from the lay-off. It wasn’t the best finish but it trickled over the line after Crepeau’s sub-optimal attempt at an intervention.

The way Manzambi created the opener will entice Arsenal and any other suitors most. The way he identified and burst into the space, held off the challenge of De Fougerolles and dug out a dangerous cross for Ruben Vargas to finish captured his alluring blend of intelligence, athleticism, skill and end product.

When Switzerland started the move passing the ball around their defence, Manzambi was in their half of the centre circle; the versatility he possesses as a midfielder who can operate as a No. 10 or winger was summed up with one run, touch and delivery, and must appeal to Arteta and his obsession with interchangeability.

Canada have never come from behind to win a game in 90 minutes under Jesse Marsch. They cannot be faulted for their effort in trying to change that here, conjuring a goal of unironically exceptional quality when Nathan Saliba brought down a 50-yard De Fougerolles ball over his shoulder and crossed it for substitute Promise David to score without it touching the ground.

But Switzerland were not particularly stretched in defending their lead, even with headed chances for Cornelius and Alistair Johnston.

Their reward, as it stands, is a game in the next round against a bannably awful Belgium, while Canada are in line to face South Korea; the biggest punishment is arguably that after failing to win the group, they will not be playing on ‘home’ turf again in the tournament.

That is largely down to the game-changing quality of the raw but brilliant Manzambi, who will take some shifting out of this shop window.