Chelsea legend John Terry has told Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta to find a new striker to replace Viktor Gyokeres in the starting XI next season.

The Gunners were crowned Premier League champions last season as Arteta guided Arsenal to their first title in 22 years.

Arsenal have had their finances boosted by winning the Premier League and reaching the final of the Champions League, as they look to sign players in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are keen to bring in a new left winger with rumours that either Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard could leave this summer.

However, former Chelsea captain Terry insists that Arsenal need to bring in a world-class striker, who can score 20 or 30 goals a season consistently.

Gyokeres, who signed from Sporting CP in a deal worth around £64m last summer, scored 14 goals in the Premier League last term but Terry thinks Arsenal need more to help retain the title next season.

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When asked if he thinks Arsenal will retain the Premier League title, Terry told talkSPORT: “Yeah, I do actually.

“I think Arsenal… it’s theirs to lose for the next couple of years.

“I think they’ve got a really good squad of players. In terms of their squad, I think they’re missing an out-and-out striker that’s going to get in 20, 30 goals a season consistently.

“Look at the top sides over the last 20 years in the Premier League, they’ve all had it. Arsenal haven’t really got that.

“I think they’re one or two signings away from dominating the Premier League for the next two or three years, unfortunately.”

There have been some reports linking Gyokeres with a possible move to Atletico Madrid this summer as the Sweden international concentrates on the World Cup.

Arteta: Viktor has been working extremely hard

But, speaking last month, Arsenal head coach Arteta insisted that Gyokeres is working “extremely hard” and will attempt to make necessary improvements next campaign.

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Arteta told reporters: “Some of the things you see, certain improvements from players probably the work has not been the day before or two days before, it has been done through months. It doesn’t happen overnight.

“Viktor has been working extremely hard, the level of demands he puts on himself are incredibly high.

“He always wants to learn, he’s always asking questions, he always wants to do extra things.

“He is always trying to find ways to find connections with his team-mates whether that is in the canteen, in the dressing room or on the pitch.

“At the end, when you have that kind of behaviour you get rewards.”

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