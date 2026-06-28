Liverpool are facing competition from Real Madrid for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande and are already looking at other targets, according to reports.

The Reds have already sealed a deal to sign Victor Munoz from Osasuna this summer as they beat Newcastle United to the Spain international last week.

Liverpool won’t stop there though, as they look to sign another winger this summer. with Diomande emerging as their main option to strengthen the wide areas.

Andoni Iraola’s side have been sparked into action after Mohamed Salah revealed in March that he would be leaving the club, while Cody Gakpo’s form last season was underwhelming.

There were rumours on Tuesday that Liverpool had reached an ‘agreement’ with Diomande over personal terms and that a club-to-club deal remains the final potential stumbling block.

Media Foot revealed: ‘According to our sources, an understanding exists between the English club and Diomande’s representatives.

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‘All that remains is for the club’s management to convince Leipzig regarding the transfer fee.’

Fabrizio Romano explained last Sunday how a deal for Diomande could be complicated by Leipzig’s desire to keep the Ivory Coast international for another season.

On Liverpool’s interest, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “First of all, they still dream of keeping Yan Diomande.

“They are trying to tell Diomande, they are trying to tell his agents: stay one more season here at RB Leipzig, sign a new contract, get a very good salary, put a release clause, and in summer 2027 you go wherever you want.

“You can pick the new club, they don’t have to reach out to us as Leipzig, they pay the clause and you decide the best project, the best contract, whatever. This is what they are saying from Leipzig.”

Romano added: “But on the other side, the player is very tempted by leaving the club now, this summer, without waiting one more season even if they have Champions League football.

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“And Diomande really considering the possibility to leave immediately.”

And now reports in Spain claim that Liverpool have more competition for Diomande as Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho ‘sees him as Vinicius Junior’s replacement’.

The report adds: ‘Jose Mourinho believes Diomande can provide immediate depth and become a key attacking player for many years. His arrival would also allow for a reorganisation of a forward line currently affected by the futures of Vinicius and Rodrygo. However, paying over €120 million for a player with only one full season at the top level represents a significant financial risk.

‘The reality is that Real Madrid hasn’t finalized a deal, and Diomande hasn’t chosen a destination either. What is clear, however, is that his cheap opportunity vanished when he left Leganes. Now, if the club wants to beat out the Premier League and PSG , it will have to make an investment. Otherwise, the player touted as the new Vinicius will end up becoming just another star spotted too late.’

Liverpool ‘lurking’ for Diomande alternative

And now German outlet FussballDaten have revealed that Liverpool are ‘lurking’ for Diomande alternative Said El Mala, who could leave Cologne this summer with Tottenham and Newcastle also interested.

The Bundesliga side ‘would only open negotiations for a net transfer fee of around €50 million, with the total package expected to increase further through performance-related bonuses and sell-on clauses’.

FussballDaten adds: ‘The English top club wants to rejuvenate its attack and achieve a first-class squad rotation. Liverpool plans to officially approach El Mala depending on the progress of its primary transfer targets.

‘Particularly in the event of potential difficulties or a stall in the Diomande transfer, there is strong speculation that the Merseyside club could knock on Cologne’s door and provide a substantial budget for the young star, whom they consider an important Plan B.’

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