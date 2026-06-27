Fabrizio Romano reveals Arsenal ‘answer’ to Viktor Gyokeres exit rumour

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal have no plans to sell Viktor Gyokeres in the summer transfer window, but the transfer guru has suggested that a big offer could change the minds of manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta.

Gyokeres joined Arsenal from Sporting CP in the summer of 2025 for a total of £64million.

The Sweden international striker helped Arsenal win the Premier League title and reach the final of the Champions League last season.

The 28-year-old striker scored 21 goals and gave three assists in 55 matches in all competitions for Mikel Arteta’s side during the 2025/26 campaign.

While Gyokeres would be satisfied with his overall performance and output, Arsenal are still looking for another top-class striker.

Arsenal are keen on signing Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window.

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Alvarez would prefer a move to Barcelona, but the Premier League champions are not giving up.

There have been reports in the Spanish media that Atletico want to sign Gyokeres and are willing to send Alvarez to Arsenal to sweeten the deal.

Transfer journalist Romano has confirmed that Atletico are interested in Gyokeres, but he has reported that, as things stand, Arsenal want to keep Gyokeres.

However, according to the Italian journalist, Arsenal could be tempted to cash in on the Swedish star should they get a major offer.

Arsenal want to keep Viktor Gyokeres

Romano said on his YouTube channel about Gyokeres: “I can tell you that Atletico Madrid are not the only club trying to understand the situation of Viktor Gyokeres.

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“There have been already important, top top clubs asking about the availability of Viktor Gyokeres for this summer transfer window, already, in May and the beginning of June, but the answer from Arsenal was always, ‘We want to keep the player, we believe in the player, and Viktor Gyokeres is part of our project’.

“So, Arsenal were not opening the doors to an exit.

“Then, obviously, if something big comes to the table, we will see later this summer, but at the moment, the answer received by all the top clubs asking about Viktor Gyokeres has always been the same, and it has been, we want to keep the player, we want to trust Viktor Gyokeres.

“So, I wanted to clarify this, as I received many questions about this topic and it was important to make a point.”

Gyokeres is part of the Sweden squad at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

The Arsenal striker has scored one goal and given two assists for Sweden, who have reached the last-32 stage, where they will face France.

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