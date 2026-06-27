According to reports, Chelsea have reached a ‘full verbal agreement’ to sign midfielder Granit Xhaka from Sunderland.

Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso was recently named Chelsea manager instead of head coach, so he is having more control over signings than previous bosses under BlueCo.

And Alonso’s influence is evident with Chelsea’s push to sign Xhaka, who previously shone under the Basque manager at Bayer Leverkusen.

In recent days, Chelsea have been focused on improving their defence and it has emerged that they are closing in on two defenders.

But the Blues have also been working on a deal for Xhaka, who was one of the Premier League’s 2025/26 signings of the season.

Xhaka made a huge impact for newly-promoted Sunderland, who remarkably secured European qualification in their first season back in the Premier League.

READ: Lacroix next? Ranking Chelsea’s 25 French signings from worst to best



The 33-year-old previously had a mixed spell at Arsenal, but he has rebuilt his reputation in recent years and also helped Leverkusen win the Bundesliga under Alonso.

Now, in a deal that goes against BlueCo’s typical recruitment model, Chelsea have moved to reunite Alonso with Xhaka.

On Saturday afternoon, journalist Luca Cerchione claimed Alonso has made the ‘express request’ for Xhaka.

Cerchione said on X: “Chelsea on Granit Xhaka: express request from Xabi Alonso, his former coach at Leverkusen.

“Blues’ first offer: 30 million euros.”

READ MORE: Ranking the six new Premier League managers by how at risk they are of an early sacking

Now, German reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed that there is now a ‘full verbal agreement’ between Xhaka and Chelsea over a move to Stamford Bridge.

‘Full verbal agreement’ for Granit Xhaka

Plettenberg said on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE DETAIL | Granit Xhaka and Chelsea have already reached a full verbal agreement over a transfer. Personal terms have been fully agreed.

‘Chelsea are already in contact with Sunderland.

‘Xabi Alonso is pushing hard to sign Xhaka post Blick and various English media outlets.’

In 2024, Xhaka shed light on why he thinks Leverkusen had so much success under Alonso.

“He is not a coach that is looking out for the names or status of players, in terms of who is older or younger, or who has played more games,” Alonso said.

“During the week, he is thinking about who deserves to play at the weekend because they are training well.]

“He gives every player the chance to prove their importance to the team. I think to manage this is so difficult because you have different types of characters and nationalities, different languages. But he has this experience as a player to give confidence to everyone. That’s why we performed like this as well”.

READ NEXT: Transfer rumour ranking: Germany star among two Man Utd midfield alternatives