Barcelona midfielder reacts after Arsenal try to persuade him to join

Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal, who has been linked with Arsenal

Barcelona defensive midfielder Marc Bernal has turned down the chance to join Arsenal and work with manager Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium, according to a report.

Mundo Deportivo has reported that Arsenal are one of three top Premier League clubs that have made moves for Bernal.

The Barcelona-leaning Spanish publication has claimed that Chelsea and Manchester United, too, are keen on a 2026 summer deal for the 19-year-old defensive midfielder.

Bernal came through the Barcelona youth system and is now part of Hansi Flick’s first-team squad.

The teenager made 33 appearances for Barcelona last season, scoring five goals and giving one assist in the process.

Bernal, who has earned one cap for Spain, helped Barcelona win LaLiga last season, having also clinched the Spanish championship with the Catalan giants in the 2024/25 campaign.

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Marc Bernal rejects Arsenal

According to Mundo Deportivo, Bernal ‘has attracted interest from English clubs, including Arsenal, but his intention and sole objective is to fulfil his contract with Barcelona until 2029’.

The Spanish publication has further noted: ‘Marc Bernal only thinks about Barca.

‘Absolute loyalty to the club in a transfer market where top teams, especially from the Premier League, have tried to persuade him.

‘The answer has always been the same: Barça one hundred percent.’

The report has added: ‘In the most recent transfer window, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal again gathered information, but there was nothing to be done. Marc Bernal is staying put.’

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Mundo Deportivo has also claimed that Barcelona have made Bernal ‘non-transferable’ and have ‘never considered letting him go’.

Arsenal want Viktor Gyokeres stay

As Arsenal suffer a blow in their pursuit of Bernal, manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are adamant that Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres will not leave unless a massive offer comes in.

There have been reports in the Spanish media that Atletico Madrid are willing to sell Julian Alvarez to Arsenal in exchange for Gyokeres.

Romano said on his YouTube channel about Gyokeres: “I can tell you that Atletico Madrid are not the only club trying to understand the situation of Viktor Gyokeres.

“There have been already important, top top clubs asking about the availability of Viktor Gyokeres for this summer transfer window, already, in May and the beginning of June, but the answer from Arsenal was always, ‘We want to keep the player, we believe in the player, and Viktor Gyokeres is part of our project’.

“So, Arsenal were not opening the doors to an exit.

“Then, obviously, if something big comes to the table, we will see later this summer, but at the moment, the answer received by all the top clubs asking about Viktor Gyokeres has always been the same, and it has been, we want to keep the player, we want to trust Viktor Gyokeres.

“So, I wanted to clarify this, as I received many questions about this topic and it was important to make a point.”

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