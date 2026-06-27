Ferdinand begs Man Utd to be ‘first at the door’ for £70m World Cup star after ‘private’ talks

Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to be the “first team at the door knocking” to sign Aurelien Tchouameni as he revealed “private” talks with the Real Madrid star.

After reaching a £35m agreement with Atalanta to secure the signing of Ederson, the Red Devils are battling Tottenham for West Ham star Mateus Fernandes as their second midfield signing of the summer after missing out on Elliot Anderson, who’s secured a £116m move to Manchester City.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has already revealed that Man Utd’s “dream” target this summer is Tchouameni if they can convince Real Madrid to allow him to leave.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I have been telling you guys, if you follow the channel, here on YouTube, you know that very well, in April and in May, several times that in case Man Utd had the possibility to decide the perfect player to replace Casemiro, probably internally the name mentioned was going to be Aurelien Tchouameni.

“Perfect defensive midfielder, top European experience, elite player, so interest was absolutely, absolutely confirmed.

“The problem of this deal is double. One is that Real Madrid so far are yet to open doors to an exit of Tchouameni, so club-to-club.

“And then the salary because Aurelien Tchouameni is on a very big salary at Real Madrid, and for Manchester United to match that salary was not part of the plans.

“So, this is what I should clarify on Tchouameni because there are new rumours, new stories about this.

“There is no doubt at all that Man Utd dream and love Aurelien Tchouameni. I can guarantee this.

“They super-appreciate the player and they consider him perfect, but at the same time, to be realistic in terms of transfer fee, it depends on Real Madrid and Real Madrid are yet again to open doors to an exit and then also the salary, it’s a point.

“So, that’s the reality of the situation of Aurelien Tchouameni.”

Ferdinand says Tchouameni – who made headlines at the end of the season after fighting with Real Madrid teammates Federico Valverde – would be his top target for United this summer.

“My biggest thing about it (Mourinho going to Real Madrid) is are United going to get Tchouameni?” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“Because I keep seeing that talked about, and he’d be one of the first midfielders on my list if we had a possibility of getting someone to go in there to replace Casemiro. Tchouameni would be that guy.

“Do you know what? I know I’ve been sitting here saying that Jose is going to be the man to reintegrate Tchouameni and Valverde together and keep them at Real Madrid.

“But I’ve got to say, if Tchouameni has a half a sniff of getting out of that club, Man Utd have to be the first team at the door knocking and make sure he can’t even talk to anybody else. Get him signed, sealed, delivered.”

Ferdinand even issued a personal plea to Tchouameni, adding: “I know we’ve had a few conversations in private, but man, I know you watch the show.

“Looking down the lens right now at you, there’s only one club for you, man. If you’re looking to leave Real Madrid, we are the club.

“Man Utd are the club. If you want to make it happen, make the call. That’s what I’ll do.”

A huge Man Utd ‘offer’?

Reports in Spain earlier this week revealed that Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni ‘has confided in his compatriot that he has received a very attractive offer’ from Man Utd.

That compatriot is Mbappe, who ‘asks Tchouameni to stay at Real Madrid’ with the France international ‘hoping he will remain with the squad and forget about a move to Manchester United’.

The huge ‘offer’ from Man Utd is ‘prompting him to seriously consider a change of scenery this summer’ with Tchouameni ‘not ruling anything out’ and now ‘considering a move to the Premier League’.