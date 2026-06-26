Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has revealed to Kylian Mbappe that he has a huge offer on the table from Man Utd, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already secured a deal to sign Atalanta star Ederson after reports 12 days ago that the Brazilian was heading for his medical in New York.

There is no official agreement but the deal is expected to be officially announced once Brazil exit the World Cup, while Man Utd are also looking to bring in one or two more midfielders before the transfer window shuts.

Tottenham transfer target Mateus Fernandes is one of their top targets and respected journalist Andy Mitten revealed earlier on Friday that the West Ham midfielder wants to join Man Utd.

Mitten said on the Talk of the Devils podcast: “Manchester United understand that the player [Mateus Fernades] wants to join the club.

“West Ham want the highest fee, as much money as possible and an auction situation, maybe his agent does as well and the agent is influencing the player. Jorge Mendes is the agent.

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“I’m told he would play for Spurs, but prefers Manchester United.”

Mitten added: “It boils down to how much United want to pay for the player. They don’t want to get into an auction situation.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has already revealed that Man Utd’s “dream” target this summer is Tchouameni if they can convince Real Madrid to allow him to leave.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I have been telling you guys, if you follow the channel, here on YouTube, you know that very well, in April and in May, several times that in case Man Utd had the possibility to decide the perfect player to replace Casemiro, probably internally the name mentioned was going to be Aurelien Tchouameni.

“Perfect defensive midfielder, top European experience, elite player, so interest was absolutely, absolutely confirmed.

“The problem of this deal is double. One is that Real Madrid so far are yet to open doors to an exit of Tchouameni, so club-to-club.

“And then the salary because Aurelien Tchouameni is on a very big salary at Real Madrid, and for Manchester United to match that salary was not part of the plans.

“So, this is what I should clarify on Tchouameni because there are new rumours, new stories about this.

“There is no doubt at all that Man Utd dream and love Aurelien Tchouameni. I can guarantee this.

“They super-appreciate the player and they consider him perfect, but at the same time, to be realistic in terms of transfer fee, it depends on Real Madrid and Real Madrid are yet again to open doors to an exit and then also the salary, it’s a point.

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“So, that’s the reality of the situation of Aurelien Tchouameni.”

And now reports in Spain has revealed that Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni ‘has confided in his compatriot that he has received a very attractive offer’ from Man Utd.

That compatriot is Mbappe, who ‘asks Tchouameni to stay at Real Madrid’ with the France international ‘hoping he will remain with the squad and forget about a move to Manchester United’.

The huge ‘offer’ from Man Utd is ‘prompting him to seriously consider a change of scenery this summer’ with Tchouameni ‘not ruling anything out’ and now ‘considering a move to the Premier League’.

Jose Mourinho wants Real Madrid to sell Eduardo Camavinga – report

Another Real Madrid midfielder linked to Man Utd is also another France international in Camavinga, who was left out of their World Cup squad, and reports in Spain are also claiming that new Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has ‘asked Real Madrid to consider selling him’.

On interest from Man Utd, the report adds: ‘Manchester United have been tracking the midfielder for some time and could be open to negotiations if the price is reasonable. The English club needs energy, dribbling, and defensive capabilities in midfield, qualities that Camavinga still possesses despite his recent departure. The Premier League can also offer him the pace, prominence, and high standards that he currently lacks in Madrid.

‘The deal could be worth around €60 million, although no agreement has been reached yet. Camavinga is under contract until 2029 and his initial priority would be to stay, but Mourinho doesn’t want to promise him a significant role. With Bellingham, Valverde, Tchouaméni, Güler, and other players ahead of him in the pecking order, his playing time could be reduced even further next season.’

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