Xabi Alonso ‘likes’ €50m Real Madrid star and wants Chelsea ‘to sign him’ – two reports

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso wants to bring Alvaro Carreras to Stamford Bridge, following Real Madrid’s decision to sign Marc Cucurella.

Madrid have secured the services of Cucurella in a £52million deal with Chelsea.

The Spain international is one of the best left-backs in the world and is set to become a first-team regular at Real Madrid under new manager Jose Mourinho.

Cucurella’s signing has raised questions on the future of Carreras, who joined Madrid from Benfica only last summer.

The 23-year-old was expected to be a long-term solution at left-back at Madrid, but the Spaniard could be on his way out of Estadio Bernabeu this summer.

Manchester United are said to be ‘exploring a move’ to bring Carreras back to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

READ: Chelsea: Alonso ‘not informed’ of Cucurella deal as £52m sale tipped to ‘trigger’ three more exits

Michael Carrick’s side want to sign a new left-back and believe that the 23-year-old would be a suitable signing.

It has now emerged that incoming Chelsea manager Alonso, too, would like to sign Carreras.

Alonso, who will officially take over as the Chelsea boss on July 1, worked with Carreras at Madrid and rates him highly.

Xabi Alonso wants Alvaro Carreras at Chelsea

According to journalist Sergio Valentin, Mourinho has already made it clear to Carreras that he will not be a regular starter for Madrid next season, with Alonso interested in him.

Valentin posted on X at 4pm on June 17: “Jose Mourinho has already spoken with Álvaro Carreras

READ MORE: Jose Mourinho ‘calling about’ £65m Man City star as Real Madrid ‘100% committed to signing’

“The coach chatted with the footballer after the signing of Cucurella.

“Alvaro Carreras is not to Mourinho’s liking, and he’s put him in a tough spot.

“He won’t be a starter and will have a hard time becoming one with him.

“As I already told you a few days ago, Xabi Alonso likes Álvaro Carreras.”

An X account, Krrish, with over 62,000 followers on the social media platform, has also reported that Alonso would like to sign Carreras from Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The account posted on X at 6:30pm on June 17: “BREAKING : ALVARO CARRERAS

“Understand Chelsea FC make enquiries regarding the availability of Álvaro Carreras during Cucurella negotiations!

“Xabi Alonso has good opinions and has good relationship with Álvaro Carreras, and would like to sign him as Cucurella’s replacement, who joined Real Madrid for €60m package.

“However, Real Madrid are NOT keen on selling Álvaro Carreras this summer as he is IN Jose Mourinho’s plans for next season. Open to sell Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy instead but they do NOT interest Xabi.

“Alvaro Carreras joined Real Madrid last summer from SL Benfica for €50m package, and signed a six-year contract until June 2031, five-years still remaining.”

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