Man Utd ‘exploring’ shock signing of Real Madrid star after Mourinho ‘orders’ sale

Jose Mourinho has ‘ordered’ the sale of a Real Madrid star who Manchester United are now ‘exploring’ a shock move to sign, according to reports.

Real Madrid are wasting no time this summer, with four signings already made. Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate and Bernardo Silva have joined via free agency. Marc Cucurella arrived from Chelsea to the tune of €60m (add-ons included) on Monday.

The Spaniard is expected to get the nod to start at left-back under Mourinho, pushing Alvaro Carreras on to the bench.

It’s a brutal blow for the 23-year-old who arrived from Benfica only last year. And according to multiple reports, his race in Madrid may now be run.

Firstly, heavily-followed X account, The Touchline, brought news of Man Utd looking into a move for the player who spent four years on their books between 2020-24.

Man Utd exploring Alvaro Carreras transfer

They wrote: “EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United are internally exploring a move to bring back Álvaro Carreras after Real Madrid completed the signing of Marc Cucurella.

“No formal approach has been made yet, but United want to understand Carreras’ situation.

“With Cucurella expected to be the first-choice left-back, Carreras could look for a move in search of regular playing time.”

And according to two new reports out of Spain, not only is Carreras now giving serious consideration to leaving, but Mourinho has personally ‘ordered’ his sale.

Jose Mourinho ‘orders’ Real Madrid sale

After outright declaring ‘Mourinho has ordered his sale’, the report added: ‘Álvaro Carreras has been identified as one of the first departures in José Mourinho’s new project.

‘The full-back failed to impress during Álvaro Arbeloa’s tenure, and the reports submitted to the Portuguese manager have proven decisive.

‘Mourinho believes the player does not offer the necessary guarantees to remain at Real Madrid and has reportedly already instructed the club to listen to offers for him this summer.’

A follow-up report from the same publication shed light on how Carreras views the his situation in Madrid following Cucurella’s arrival.

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It stated: ‘Cucurella has caused internal tension even before fully settling into the locker room.

‘His arrival strengthens the team, but leaves Carreras in a delicate position. The Galician feels sidelined, interprets it as the club no longer trusting him, and may end up looking for a way out to avoid a season relegated to the bench.’

Man Utd are known to be seeking a new left-back to compete with Luke Shaw this summer. Newcastle’s Lewis Hall – valued in the £55m-£60m bracket – features high on their shortlist.

But with Cucurella potentially pushing Carreras out of the Spanish capital, there does now appear to be an opportunity to bring Carreras back to Old Trafford if Man Utd desire it.