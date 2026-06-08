According to reports, incoming Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has reached a decision on whether to sell Aurelien Tchouameni to Manchester United.

The Red Devils are looking to overhaul their midfield in this summer’s transfer window, and they have already struck a deal to sign Ederson Silva from Atalanta.

With Man Utd expected to make as many as three midfield signings this summer, they have been linked with a wide array of other targets.

This includes Real Madrid star Tchouameni, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently naming him as Man Utd’s “dream” midfield signing.

Romano explained: “Aurelien Tchouameni, if you ask me, who is going to be probably internally considered as a dream midfielder target for Manchester United.

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“He is for sure a player they love. He’s a player they believe could be another Casemiro for Manchester United.

“Then, as I always mentioned, for Real Madrid, he’s a very important player.

“So at the moment, the doors of Real Madrid are still closed for Aurelien Tchouameni. He’s on a big salary, so it’s a really, really difficult deal, really complicated.”

Jose Mourinho’s verdict on selling Aurelien Tchouameni revealed

Significant changes are also underway at Real Madrid, who have already struck deals to sign Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries.

More incomings are expected, while they could balance the books with some big-money exits after Mourinho is officially appointed.

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Now Florentino Perez has won the Real Madrid presidential race, it should now only be a matter of time before he is named Alvaro Arbeloa’s replacement and keeping Tchouameni is reportedly one of his first decisions.

A report from The Sun claims Mourinho’s ‘stance’ on Tchouameni is that he ‘wants’ to keep the midfielder beyond this summer.

The report explains:

‘United shortlisted Tchouameni, 26, as a possible midfield marquee target after Madrid endured a second successive trophyless season. However, Mourinho does not want to sell [Tchouameni] ahead of his imminent return to the Bernabeu. ‘Mourinho has agreed to replace Alvaro Arbeloa as Madrid coach and it is now a matter of time until there is an announcement following Florention Perez’s re-election as Real president.’

Alternatively, Man Utd could sign Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali after it was reported over the weekend that they have moved ‘ahead’ of Arsenal and Man City in the race to sign him.

Now, it has been reported that the Red Devils have made a ‘mega offer’ for the Italian international.

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