According to reports, Manchester United want Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali to be their ‘next’ midfield signing and they are ‘ready’ to offer around £80m.

The Red Devils are already active in the transfer market, with it clear that they want to finalise a couple of deals before the World Cup.

Man Utd are coming off a superb end to the 2025/26 campaign, having sealed Champions League qualification with a third-place finish. But new permanent boss Michael Carrick faces a huge challenge next season and they need to strengthen in multiple positions before they juggle several competitions.

With Manuel Ugarte expected to follow Casemiro in leaving this summer, it is hardly surprising that Man Utd’s overwhelming priority is to overhaul their midfield ahead of next season.

It has been suggested that the Red Devils could sign as many as three new midfielders this summer, and they have already struck a deal to land Atalanta star Ederson Silva.

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In recent days, Man Utd appear to have turned their attention to West Ham star Matheus Fernandes and there is reportedly ‘confidence’ that a deal can be done.

But journalist Mark Brus for Caught Offside is now reporting that they have chosen Tonali as their ‘top target’ to be their ‘next’ midfield signing.

Man Utd ‘favourites’ for Sandro Tonali with £80m offer looming

Tonali is reportedly ‘likely to leave’ Newcastle following their failure to qualify for Europe, with club chiefs needing to balance the books with a couple of big-money sales even after parting ways with Anthony Gordon.

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Tonali has developed into one of the best midfielders in Europe, and he has been linked with several elite clubs in recent months.

Brus claims there is also interest from Arsenal and Man City, but with them currently prioritising other targets, Man Utd are ‘ahead’ as the ‘favourites’ to sign Tonali.

It is also noted that Man Utd are ‘ready’ to submit a package worth £70-80m for Tonali, but there is an ‘issue’ to overcome.

A source for Caught Offside claimed: “Manchester United and INEOS are on the same page – after securing Ederson, it looks like they’re ready to move for Tonali next.

“Newcastle don’t want to sell, and they’ll insist on at least £100m. However, United can’t and won’t pay that, so expect them to test the waters with around £70-80m to start with.”

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