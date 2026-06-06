Liverpool star Federico Chiesa has hinted that he will “have to” leave on one condition, while he has advised Curtis Jones on joining Inter Milan.

The winger joined Liverpool from Juventus for around £12.5m during the 2024 summer transfer window.

The Reds took a punt on Chiesa after he became available for transfer, but the move has not worked out for either player or club.

Chiesa has only been a bit-part player for Liverpool over the past couple of seasons, and he is one of a few players who could leave the Premier League giants this summer.

Now, Chiesa has admitted that he will “have to look elsewhere” if he does not receive assurances from new Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola.

“I want to play regularly, if I don’t find continuity in Premier League I have to look elsewhere,” Chiesa said.

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“The first year of Liverpool I practically didn’t play… I’m going to pre season tour in the USA, then I’ll talk to the club and the new coach Iraola and we’ll see.”

On Juventus, Chiesa added: “Juventus will always be in my heart, and I would love to return one day. I never discussed money with Juventus, and I never will — I would have never left Juventus”.

“I was never offered a renewal. Thiago Motta and Giuntoli told me to find a new club”.

Federico Chiesa reveals advice to Curtis Jones

Curtis Jones is another player who could leave Liverpool this summer amid interest from Inter Milan, and Chiesa has revealed the advice he has given to the midfielder regarding this move.

“Jones asked me what it’s like living in Italy,” Chiesa claimed.

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“I told him it’s brilliant and the weather’s much better than in Liverpool. Curtis is technically outstanding, Inter are right to be considering him.”

Cheisa is expected to return to Italy this summer, but ex-Man Utd forward Giuseppe Rossi thinks he could shine at Newcastle United.

“I could see Chiesa thriving at a team like Newcastle,” Rossi told Ozoon.

“Federico needs to find continuity and the right environment to showcase what he’s capable of.

“He has a lot to prove and a lot to give, but it’s all up to him. We hope he can rediscover the form he showed back in 2020 when we won the Euros; he was such an important piece for us.

“He’s one of the best wingers out there, and even though he hasn’t quite lived up to the hype recently, he has the capability. I have great faith that he can turn it around, he just needs to want it.”

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