Andoni Iraola has been confirmed as the new Liverpool manager.

Andoni Iraola could offload as many as eight players in the summer transfer window after taking over as Liverpool head coach, according to reports.

Iraola was officially appointed as the new Reds manager on Thursday evening as Liverpool released a statement via their social media channels.

The Spaniard, who leaves Bournemouth at the end of his contract, is replacing Arne Slot and revealed his excitement at becoming the new Liverpool boss.

Speaking to club media, Iraola said: “Really excited, really excited. Because obviously you know about Liverpool, you know that it’s a big club, a massive club, one of the biggest in the world.

“But feeling inside and understanding a little bit more of this club, I always thought it’s a special club.

“You don’t need a lot of things to get attracted by Liverpool. Liverpool is Liverpool.

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“But obviously the atmosphere, the supporters, the club, the players, the chance for me to coach top-level players, the chance to fight for titles. I think it cannot be more attractive than this. It’s difficult to find it. So, really excited to start.”

There could be major changes at Liverpool following Iraola’s arrival at Anfield with the Reds planning a number of signings and exits this summer.

Andy Robertson, Ibrahima Konate and Mohamed Salah are already confirmed departees this summer and there have been rumours that Alisson could leave for Serie A giants Juventus.

And now Italian newspaper Gazzetta Dello Sport insists that new Liverpool boss Iraola ‘has no intention of letting him go’ with the Brazilian set to be his goalkeeper next season.

The report adds: ‘Alisson will attempt to contact the Reds’ management again in the coming hours to secure the green light, but at this point the Bianconeri are only holding out hope, with no illusions. And they continue to work on alternatives.’

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Juventus are now looking at Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez and Tottenham’s Guglielmo Vicario as potential alternatives.

Liverpool.com insist that as many as eight Reds players are ‘in danger of exit’ under Iraola with Alisson named as one of those potential departures.

In the event that Alisson definitely stays, the report adds that Giorgi Mamardashvili, who was signed from Valencia last summer, could be on his way out.

Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Joe Gomez. Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Federico Chiesa are named as the other players who could leave in the summer after Iraola’s appointment was confirmed.

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