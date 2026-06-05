Arne Slot mixed ‘objective criticism’ with ‘arrogance’ while aiming ‘personal digs’ at new signings to bring about his downfall at Liverpool, according to a fresh report.

Slot led Liverpool to their just their second Premier League title in his first season at the helm, but suggestions that his success was largely thanks to predecessor Jurgen Klopp were supported by a dramatic drop-off in his second campaign.

The Reds squeezed into the Champions League after finishing fifth while losing 19 games – the most in a season this century – and shipping more goals (53) than ever before in the Premier League.

It was widely reported that Slot would keep his job at Anfield despite the poor results and performances, but sporting director Richard Hughes decided to pull the pin last weekend and sack the Dutchman.

Multiple excuses were made for the downturn, including the effect on the squad of the tragic death of teammate Diogo Jota, widespread changes to playing personnel after £450m-worth of new signings and injuries to key players.

But the writing was on the wall when departing club legend Mohamed Salah broke ranks for a second time in the season to call for a return of the ‘heavy-metal football’ which proved to be so successful under Klopp.

And a fresh report from German outlet BILD has now revealed ‘a Slot problem was his dealings with stars’ as although he was praised for his sensitivity with regard to Jota’s passing, ‘he lost his tone elsewhere’; specifically when addressing players signed from the Bundesliga.

Florian Wirtz (£100m) and Jeremie Frimpong (£30m) both joined from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, while Hugo Ekitike (£70m) arrived from Frankfurt.

Slot ‘mixed objective criticism with arrogance personal digs’ when addressing the trio, asking questions like “did you win the Premier League?” and telling them that “this is how you can play in Germany”.

With Ibrahima Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Endo Wataru and Alexander Isak also previously plying their trade in Germany Slot’s words ‘did not go down well’.

READ MORE: Liverpool right to sack Arne Slot and here are a full 20 reasons why

Carragher warns Iraola and Liverpool against ‘dangerous’ pursuit

Andoni Iraola was announced as Slot’s replacement at Anfield on Thursday, and although many believe his appointment will bring about the return of exciting football, club legend Jamie Carragher has warned Iraola and Liverpool against a “dangerous” pursuit.

Carragher wrote in his Telegraph column: “The main credentials for coaching one of Europe’s best ought to be based on what a candidate has won, at what level, and with what style of play. Iraola ticks one of those boxes. His strongest claim to joining Liverpool is that his Bournemouth side resembled how Klopp liked to play.

“It is also revealing how all the noises coming out of the club reflect the eagerness to find someone who the hierarchy consider closer to the German’s style than Slot’s. Every managerial appointment is a risk, but profiling future Liverpool managers based on how they measure up to the populist idea of ‘heavy-metal football’ is dangerous.

“To reduce Klopp’s success as a world-class coach to high-pressing, aggressive, front-footed football is a serious misrepresentation of why he was so great, and why he and Liverpool were such a perfect fit.”