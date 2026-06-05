Man City in talks to ‘trigger’ obscure Morgan Rogers ‘buy-back clause’ to deny Arsenal and Man Utd

Manchester City reportedly hold a surprise buy-back clause for Morgan Rogers and are in talks to “trigger” it to deny rivals his signing this summer.

Rogers was signed by the City academy from West Brom in 2019 and went on loan to Lincoln City, Bournemouth and Blackpool before moving to Middlesbrough for around £1m in 2023.

After a standout season in the Championship, Aston Villa paid £8m for his services and he’s since become one of the hottest young talents in the Premier League, playing a key role in the Villans qualifying for the Champions League and winning the Europa League this season while being named in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the World Cup.

36 Premier League goal contributions across the last two seasons has prompted a number of top Premier League sides to consider a move for the 23-year-old this summer, with transfer expert Ben Jacobs providing an update on his future at the end of last month.

He wrote on X: ‘Arsenal a serious contender for Morgan Rogers. Manchester United, Chelsea and PSG remain the other clubs keen.

‘Aston Villa value Rogers at £80m+. A sale this summer is expected given it suits all parties.

‘However, Rogers is not agitating to leave and is calm if his future is not resolved until after the World Cup.

‘However, Aston Villa are prepared to sell before the tournament for the right offer.’

This week, Jacobs appeared on The United Stand to confirm that Rogers is among the forwards on Manchester United’s radar this summer.

He said: “United are looking for a left winger and Morgan Rogers is one of the candidates. Michael Carrick had him briefly at Middlesbrough and Jason Wilcox had a role in his development at Manchester City.”

READ MORE: Morgan Rogers decides ‘preferred destination’ after being warned off £80m Arsenal transfer

Rogers buy-back

But Jacobs then revealed a shock development in this transfer story, claiming that City hold a buy-back option on Rogers despite not selling him directly to Aston Villa.

“Man City have got a buyback clause there; they have held a conversation about potentially triggering that but nothing is advancing yet,” Jacobs revealed.

Buy-back clauses are typically only associated with direct transfers – i.e. Rogers’ move from Middlesbrough – there was nothing to stop City insisting upon the clause surviving future moves if all parties agreed.

In theory, City could have sold Rogers to Middlesbrough while retaining a long-term repurchase right which Villa then had to accept as an obligation when they signed him from Boro. It’s very unusual, but possible.

On interest from elsewhere, Jacobs added: “Arsenal are the other club to watch who could be a direct rival to Manchester United in the signature for Rogers, Chelsea potentially and PSG as well.

“This is why Villa, despite hinting that they might play hard ball and might want to keep Rogers, my information remains consistent that Rogers is likely to leave and Villa – at the right number – are comfortable with that, even with Champions League football.”