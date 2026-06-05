Man Utd will make an ‘exception’ if they sign Brentford striker Igor Thiago in the summer transfer window, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils are set to make some big moves in the summer transfer market after Michael Carrick guided them to qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Man Utd will have a boost to their summer transfer budget and will be even more attractive to potential players looking for a change of club.

INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are closing in on the signing of Atalanta midfielder Ederson, according to widespread reports, and now they want at least one more midfielder a left-back and a left-winger as a minimum this summer.

There have also been rumours that a centre-back and another striker is also on their list if they can stretch their budget over the summer months,

And reliable journalist Jacobs has revealed that Brentford striker Igor Thiago, who finished the season as the Premier League’s second highest goalscorer behind Erling Haaland, could be a replacement for Joshua Zirkzee at Man Utd.

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Zirkzee was signed during Erik ten Hag’s spell as manager and has never found form in a Man Utd shirt, and the Netherlands international is expected to leave in the summer.

And now Jacobs insists that the signing of Thiago would be an “exception” this summer as Man Utd look for “old and more experienced” strikers.

Jacobs told The United Stand: “While it is very initial and player led at this stage, Man United are just starting to look at the market in the old and more experienced category of strikers, with one or two exceptions like Igor Thiago – in case Zirkzee leaves.”

Berrada on Man Utd plans: ‘The template for what we did last summer will be replicated’

Man Utd CEO Omar Berrada revealed the club’s transfer plan for the summer as they look to replicate a similar strategy to the one used last year.

Berrada told the club media: “The template for what we did last summer will be replicated in many ways

“You always go into a window. You don’t know how you’re going to come out of it. But you have to be really prepared. You have to have a clear plan. You have to know exactly what positions you’re looking to strengthen.

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“We have to be agile and flexible. But we have a clear plan.

“Jason Wilcox and his team are very well set up to execute that plan. What we saw last season is a good way forward for us, which is we want to gain some experience in youth.

“We want to make some players that have demonstrated they can perform in the Premier League and perhaps also with players that are doing very well outside the Premier League.

“But we will always do it within our terms and ensure that whatever decision we take is not just for the short term but also for the long term.”

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