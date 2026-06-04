Some of the Glazer family are considering the sale of their stake in Man Utd, according to reports coming out of the United States.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe bought 27.7 per cent of Man Utd in February 2024 but things have gone even further downhill since the British billionaire arrived at Old Trafford.

And Saudi Arabian boxing promoter Turki Al-Sheikh caused ripples amongst the Man Utd fanbase in October when he announced that a takeover of the Premier League club was ‘advanced’ – before he later played down his comments.

Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim had been linked with a full takeover of Man Utd before the Glazers decided to settle for selling part of the club to Ratcliffe.

The Glazers gave Ratcliffe control of football operations with the INEOS founder controversially undertaking a huge cost-cutting exercise, while he is also looking to build a new 100,000-seater stadium.

Ratcliffe could be forced to sell his shares if the Glazers accept a takeover of the club and now Bloomberg (via the Daily Mirror) claim that there have been ‘internal discussions’ between several members of the family over potentially selling their stakes in the club.

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The report adds: ‘That could reportedly make any deal difficult, unless they have a change of mind. Potential buyers would likely face a steep price tag if they wish to buy a stake in United.’

The Daily Mirror have also repeated their report from October, which claimed ‘that the Glazers would only consider offers of more than £5 billion if they were to sell their stake in the club’.

Ratcliffe has caused a number of controversies since taking over as co-owner, the British billionaire caused outrage in February after saying the UK had been “colonised” by immigration in an interview with Sky News.

Carragher: ‘Every time he opens his mouth, he says something daft’

And Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher claimed shortly after that he expects Ratcliffe to say “something daft” every time he speaks publicly.

Carragher said on The Overlap: “On this show, I think the last time we did this, we had a sort of a debate about people speaking. I think it was like, we should hear more from sporting directors and owners.

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“And I was a little bit of the opinion that, I always think I’m always happy when the club, we’re all happy when our club’s winning but I don’t really want to hear too much from him to be honest and I think he’s almost in the case in point.

“Sometimes the more they speak… he just seems like every time he opens his mouth, he says something daft.”

In a non-apology for his comments on immigration, Ratcliffe said: “I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe and caused concern but it is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth.

“My comments were made while answering questions about UK policy at the European Industry Summit in Antwerp, where I was discussing the importance of economic growth, jobs, skills and manufacturing in the UK.

“My intention was to stress that governments must manage migration alongside investment in skills, industry and jobs so that long-term prosperity is shared by everyone. It is critical that we maintain an open debate on the challenges facing the UK.”

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