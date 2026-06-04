Chelsea have stolen a march on their rivals in the race to sign Dusan Vlahovic, who will be a free agent this summer at the end of his contract with Juventus.

Vlahovic joined the Old Lady for €70m in January 2022 when Arsenal were vying to sign him after he had scored 38 goals in one-and-a-half seasons for Fiorentina.

His goalscoring has been as regular for Juventus but he’s still managed 68 in 168 appearances and the 26-year-old represents an attractive prospect on a free transfer.

The Serie A club revealed on Wednesday that Vlahovic would be leaving this summer, bringing months of speculation over his future to an end.

It was thought for much of the season that the Serbia international would sign a contract extension in Turin as negotiations progressed positively, but Juventus and Vlahovic have ultimately failed to reach an agreement to bring about what looks set to be quite the battle for his services.

Sources told our friends at TEAMtalk that ‘several English clubs have spoken with Vlahovic’s camp this week’, with all of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Everton ‘approached regarding the striker’s situation’.

But ‘none are as far along or as advanced as Chelsea at this moment in time’ as the Blues have ‘already been in contact with the striker’s representatives’.

The report adds:

‘The Blues have been tracking Vlahovic for several years and have maintained contact over his situation throughout his time in Italy. ‘Now, with Chelsea actively searching for a new No.9 and one of Europe’s most proven goalscorers available on a free transfer, sources believe the stars could be aligning for BlueCo to make a serious move. ‘Chelsea’s admiration for the 26-year-old remains strong, and his availability has inevitably placed him firmly on their radar.’

Vlahovic wage and preference

Juventus director of football Giorgio Chiellini explained that Vlahovic’s wage demands were a sticking point in negotiation over an extension.

I am very sad, he cared about Juve right up to the last minute,” he said after the striker’s exit was confirmed. “He is a serious professional. With these figures, he won’t remain in Italy, so it is only fair and legitimate that he is seeking a different type of salary.”

Tuttosport have since claimed that Vlahovic was asking for €8m per year, plus a signing-on fee of another €8m.

‘Intermediaries are currently working across Europe to gauge interest’, according to to TEAMtalk, who also confirm that there’s interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Vlahovic would rather stay in Europe and while Chelsea ‘are among the clubs best positioned to take advantage’ of his free agency, the report also claims that ‘Atletico Madrid are among the clubs showing strong interest as they assess contingency plans surrounding Julian Alvarez’s future’.