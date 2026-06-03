Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes and Fenway Sports Group (FSG) disagreed over the appointment of Andoni Iraola, according to reports.

The Reds sacked Slot last month as they look to make a big improvement on this season after the Dutchman led them to a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Widespread reports have now indicated that Liverpool and Iraola have struck an ‘agreement’ that will see the Bournemouth head coach become manager on a two-year deal.

There have been very few links with other managers but former Everton CEO Keith Wyness, who is still well-connected in football, insists that “there’s been a little bit of disagreement” between Hughes and FSG over the Iraola appointment.

Wyness told Football Insider:”They decided late in the season on the Slot issue that they were going to have to make a move; they’re now finding themselves picking Iraola because he’s available. Is that really the right way to have gone and picked a manager?

“It could have been a bit of undue haste that they may wish to repent on later on. I’m not entirely convinced that Iraola is the one that they’ve been hunting all season. I think that would have been much clearer, and it would have been labelled earlier.

READ: Andoni Iraola suffers first Liverpool transfer blow as Real Madrid ‘deal closed’ for €20m serial winner

“There are some question marks, I think internally. I think there’s been a little bit of disagreement between Richard Hughes and the others at the top of Liverpool and as to how they’re going to approach it.

“Iraola is available, and it’s been done quickly, but as I say that brings up a question mark in my mind as to whether he really was the one that they really wanted.”

When making the decision over sacking Slot, Hughes and FSG seem to have been on the same page, with a ‘fear’ that Liverpool could be stuck with the Dutchman next season if the atmosphere turned toxic.

READ: Liverpool told five managers to appoint before Iraola for one reason – ‘can we get Guardiola?’

The Athletic wrote: ‘The decision was taken by Hughes and Edwards with sign off from the FSG board which includes principal owner John W. Henry, chairman Tom Werner and FSG president Mike Gordon.

‘There was a fear that if they stuck by Slot and then next season didn’t start well things would quickly turn toxic at Anfield. And if they were forced to make a change in the autumn finding a suitable successor would be harder than this summer given the candidates available.

‘”It’s a decision we didn’t want to make, but one we ultimately concluded we reluctantly had to,” the senior FSG figure adds.’

On the possibility of Xabi Alonso becoming Liverpool boss earlier in the season, The Athletic added: ‘There have been suggestions that delaying the sacking of Slot cost Liverpool the chance to bring in Xabi Alonso. However, the reality is that the new Chelsea boss wasn’t viewed as a serious contender by Edwards and Hughes.’

READ NEXT: Liverpool: Romano reveals first Iraola deal could be confirmed next week; Diomande gives ‘preference’