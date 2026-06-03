Anan Khalaili and Sergi Dominguez have been linked with moves to Spurs.

Tottenham are lining up deals to sign Royale Union Saint-Gilloise’s Anan Khalaili and Dinamo Zagreb’s Sergi Dominguez, according to reports.

Spurs narrowly avoided relegation on the final day of the Premier League season as a 1-0 win over Everton was enough to beat the drop.

Tottenham finished two points ahead of 18th-placed West Ham United, who were relegated to the Championship, and now Spurs are attempting to make sure they don’t end up in a similar position next term.

The Spurs hierarchy have already committed funds to their first two signings of the summer with both Liverpool’s Andy Robertson and Bournemouth’s Marco Senesi set to join Tottenham on free transfers on July 1.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Tuesday that Spurs have identified their third signing with a deal for Manchester City winger Savinho said to be ‘on’.

Romano said on X: ‘Negotiations ongoing for Savinho to Tottenham as revealed two weeks ago… and progressing well. #THFC believe Savinho wants the move, talks continue as Man City could open doors to his exit in case of good proposal. Deal on.’

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And now Tottenham are lining up their fourth and fifth signings of the summer with Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws (via Sport Witness) claiming that Spurs are ‘keeping an eye on’ Khalaili ahead of the summer transfer window.

The report adds that it is ‘more than likely’ that the Israeli will be leaving Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the summer with the right wing-back’s departure ‘almost a certainty’.

If Tottenham do end up buying Khalaili it is expected to set them back around €25m (£21m) with Spurs unlikely to have a problem paying that sort of fee.

As reported on Tuesday by Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Tottenham are showing a strong interest in signing Dinamo Zagreb’s Dominguez this summer.

Tottenham have another two players on their radar

Spanish newspaper Sport (via Sport Witness) have claimed that Dominguez’s ‘sale is virtually certain to happen in the coming weeks’ and the Spaniard ‘could be headed’ to Tottenham this summer.

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The report adds that Spurs could be willing to pay around €9m (£8m) to land the former Barcelona academy graduate from the Croatian side.

Tottenham winger Manor Solomon could find himself back at Spurs next season after spending the 2025/26 campaign on loan at first Villarreal and then Fiorentina.

Roberto De Zerbi is said to have a good relationship with the Israeli and Solomon’s agent, Gilad Katsav, is keen to see the winger back Tottenham.

Katsav said: “There has not been a conversation between Roberto De Zerbi and Manor yet. I want Manor Solomon to be at Tottenham, that is my desire.

“There is Pini Zahavi, Shlomy Ben Ezra and me. There is a team, they may announce tomorrow and they may announce in two weeks. He deserves to get a chance (at Spurs).”

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