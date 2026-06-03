Atalanta midfielder Ederson Silva, who will join Manchester United this summer

Manchester United are planning to make Mateus Fernandes their second signing of the summer transfer window after agreeing a deal to bring Ederson Silva to Old Trafford, according to a journalist, who has also revealed Lewis Hall’s stance on a switch to the Red Devils from Newcastle United.

Michael Carrick has made his first signing of the 2026 summer as the permanent Man Utd manager, with Ederson set to make the move to Old Trafford.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has announced that Man Utd, Atalanta and Ederson have reached an ‘agreement’.

The Brazilian midfielder will sign a four-year contract with Man Utd, who will play in the Champions League next season.

Romano has also revealed that Man Utd plan to add another midfielder to their squad this summer, with Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte set to leave.

It has now emerged that Man Utd aim to make Mateus Fernandes their second signing of the summer transfer window.

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According to Manchester United reporter Ross Harwood on X, Man Utd want to sign the Portugal international midfielder from West Ham United in a £45million deal.

There have already been confirmed reports that Fernandes wants to join Man Utd, with West Ham having been relegated to the Championship.

Man Utd have been in talks with the agents of the 21-year-old for a while, and it has now been claimed that the midfielder will “request the move” to Old Trafford.

Mateus Fernandes to become second Man Utd summer signing

Harwood wrote on X at 11:31pm on June 2: “Talks for Mateus Fernandes to now accelerate

“Man Utd ideally looking to agree deal around £45m

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“Player to request the move to push clubs to agree, already given verbal agreement on personal terms

“Expectation for this to be next summer signing after Ederson done deal”

Harwood, who has 71,500 followers on X, has also reported that Lewis Hall wants to join Man Utd from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd will reportedly start “talks” for the 21-year-old, who can play as a midfielder and a left-back.

The Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, will reportedly have to pay £50m for the Newcastle and England international star.

Lewis Hall wants to leave Newcastle for Man Utd

Harwood posted on X at 11:03pm on June 2: “Understand talks for Lewis Hall are due to start in the coming days.

“Player is very interested in potential move.

“Expect the fee to be around £50m mark.

“Clubs to begin talks soon.

“Personal terms will be no issue.”

Newcastle endured a hugely disappointing 2025/26 campaign and have already lost England international winger Anthony Gordon to Barcelona this summer.

There are also question marks on the future of Sandro Tonali, with Manchester United among the clubs keen on signing the Italy international midfielder.

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