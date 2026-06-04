Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has reached a decision on the future of Alejandro Garnacho as the Blues put four players up for sale this summer.

Alonso signed a four-year contract at Chelsea last month after owners BlueCo sacked both Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior in what was a 2025/26 season to forget.

The Blues failed to qualify for any European competition after finishing tenth in the Premier League and Alonso’s arrival is reported to have brought about a change in strategy at Stamford Bridge.

The Spaniard has been given the title of ‘manager’ rather than ‘head coach’, as both Maresca and Rosenior were labelled, and demanded a significant say on transfers to join the club.

He’s said to want two or three ‘ready-made players’ to supplement the talented young stars at his disposal and some current members of the squad will have to be sold to make space for the new arrivals.

Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella have both signalled their desires to leave the club this summer, and although the Blues are said to have set their price tags at £120m and £60m respectively, they’re not ‘actively’ looking to sell either, according to the Daily Mail (via Metro).

But they are willing to listen to offers for backup goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, who joined for £20m in the summer of 2024 but has failed to usurp Robert Sanchez in the pecking order and has already indicated he wants to move on.

Axel Disasi joined for £38.5m three years ago and impressed on loan at West Ham, but will be seeking a new club after the Hammers dropped into the Championship.

Chelsea also ‘accept’ that at least one of Marc Guiu, Liam Delap and Nicolas Jackson will need to be moved on as Jackson is set to return following his loan stint at Bayern.

The Senegal international hoped to make that move to the Bundesliga giants permanent but didn’t play anywhere near enough games for their obligation to buy him to be activated.

There have been suggestions that Alonso wants to reintegrate Jackson – who has showed promise at Chelsea – but the striker wants assurances over game time which are unlikely to be given after Joao Pedro’s standout season for the Blues in 2025/2026.

Garnacho decision

And Alonso has also reportedly decided that Garnacho – who only joined Chelsea from Manchester United for £40m last summer – is also surplus to requirements.

The 21-year-old managed just one goal and four assists in 24 Premier League appearances and with Chelsea said to be in the market for a new versatile attacker, they’re ‘open to offers’ for Garnacho, who has a staggering six years left on his Stamford Bridge deal.

The report adds that while fellow summer signing Jamie Gittens also struggled, the Blues are ‘willing to show more patience’ with the £52m signing as his first campaign was hampered by injury problems.