Yan Diomande delivers crushing Liverpool transfer blow as ‘love’ for rival suitor revealed

Top Liverpool attacking target Yan Diomande has given his clearest hint yet over his future, ahead of a potential summer bidding war, having revealed his ‘love’ for French giants PSG.

The future of the RB Leipzig attacker could be heading towards a quick conclusion, despite the player currently being in North America as he prepares for the World Cup with Ivory Coast.

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of European football’s top attacking talents, and it’s no secret that Liverpool are lining Diomande up as the potential heir apparent to departing Anfield legend Mohamed Salah.

And, while Leipzig are reluctant to move on from the teenager, any colossal transfer bids will almost certainly sway their thinking, with a figure €100m / £86m constantly being touted in the media.

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Reports from German outlet BILD claim that the Bundesliga side may even try and hold out for as much as €150m / £130m for their prized asset.

While Liverpool’s interest in concrete and Fabrizio Romano has revealed how Diomande is keen to get a deal done before the World Cup starts, PSG also believe that Diomande can improve an already-fearsome front three in the French capital.

And, while French journalist Santi Aouna recently revealed how Diomande has already given the nod to both Liverpool and PSG, it appears that the player himself only has eyes on a move to the back-to-back Champions League winners.

In an interview with L’Equipe ahead of the World Cup, the explosive winger delivered a clear blow to Liverpool’s hopes of winning the race for his signature, stating: “Paris Saint-Germain is a team I’ve loved since I was a child. My father supports Paris Saint-Germain, and it’s a team I admire as a football fan.

“It would be a pleasure for me to come and play here with one of the biggest clubs. It’s always a pleasure to come here because, with French being spoken, I think adapting wouldn’t be difficult. But why not?.

“I don’t think I’m looking ahead to the future or focusing on anything else. As I’ve said, I remain focused on the World Cup.

“After that, the clubs will sort things out between themselves and we’ll see what happens next”.

Liverpool not done in Diomande chase just yet

While Diomande’s comments appear to be bad news for Liverpool, as they prepare for the appointment of Andoni Iraola as their new boss, a report from FootMercato has delivered some hope that an Anfield deal can still be done.

The fact that PSG are so well stocked in frontline, the report claims that they are hesitant to overpay for Diomande, especially if a bidding war for the player ensues.

Indeed, the FootMercato report read: “According to our sources, Yan Diomande has given his approval to join Paris Saint-Germain. This is a crucial step in the recruitment process, as the Parisian club is waiting for mutual interest before making a move.

“Diomande, on the other hand, is less enthusiastic about the prospect of joining Bayern Munich, who are also interested in his services.

“He is, however, also tempted by the prospect of joining Liverpool…

“It remains to be seen whether PSG will be able to reach an agreement with RB Leipzig, who are in a strong position given the length of the contract.

“The Parisian club has no intention of overpaying for any player, believing they already have a sufficiently talented squad.”

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Given that stance from PSG, along with Liverpool’s determination to try and get Diomande on board, there are still likely to be some twists and turns when it comes to the Leipzig star’s future over the coming weeks.

There is also the possibility that the winger’s price tag skyrockets even further, if he impresses on the biggest stage possible at this summer’s World Cup.