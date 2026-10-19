Andoni Iraola reveals Liverpool double injury blow after Brentford win as ‘massive’ setback confirmed

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has provided an update on Jeremie Frimpong and Dominik Szoboszlai’s injuries after the weekend.

On Saturday, Liverpool edged past nine-man Brentford, winning 2-1 with goals from Victor Munoz and Alexander Isak.

However, it was not all positive because Liverpool’s injury woes continued with Frimpong and Szoboszlai forced off during the match.

Head coach Andoni Iraola will now be without the two players as Liverpool host Villarreal in their latest Champions League group phase match on Tuesday night.

Andoni Iraola issues a double injury update

On the two players, Iraola told reporters that Frimpong has suffered a new “massive” injury and will likely be out until after November’s international break.

Szoboszlai, however, has aggravated an injury he picked up during the recent international break, but Iraola has explained why he should be back soon.

“Dom, it’s not a new injury, it’s in the same place as last week, he has not worsened the injury, but we have to be a bit more patient until he recovers fully,” Iraola told reporters.

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“But it is not like we now have to wait a lot of time to come back, it is more or less in the same situation he was in last week.

“But we need more patience with him, I appreciate the effort he did the other day to be available and want to contribute in an very difficult game that you know is going to be very physical against one of the most physical teams in Brentford and to put himself in front and want to play speaks very well about him.”

Iraola has also commented on the recent performances of £116m star Florian Wirtz and has encouraged him to keep going.

“He’s coming in from two very good games, he played very well LASK away, he helped the team a lot in possession, out of possession,” Iraola added.

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“I hope we can keep him there. You ask me every day basically about him, we analyse and over scrutinise everything, but when he does well also, it’s fair to say.”

On Ronaldo Araujo, Iraola continued: “Ronald was those kinds of situations that probably before the market was not there. We spoke to the player and the first conversation we had with him, it was quite encouraging.

“You see a hungry, experienced player, played at a top club, willing to show his level.

“I asked him straight away, maybe we will need you playing as a right back. He was ready for everything. Whatever you need.

“He has proven he is ready to help the team and the more he plays, the more he speaks the language and learns from his team-mates, the more we will benefit from his experience.

“Everything has been quite positive with him.”

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