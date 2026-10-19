Liverpool target €50m Austrian midfielder after Bayern Munich ‘gave him away’

PSV star Paul Wanner, who has been linked with Liverpool

Liverpool’s interest in bringing Paul Wanner to Anfield has been backed by a second source, which has also revealed Manchester United’s desire for the PSV and Austria international midfielder.

Bild journalist Christian Falk first reported Liverpool’s interest in Wanner back on September 16.

Falk told his website, CFBayernInsider: “It is NOT TRUE: Bayern Munich are extremely keen on bringing Paul Wanner back to Munich.

“FC Bayern gave him away, so they always have the chance to get him back, but they’re currently okay in this position.

“There is interest from some clubs around, like Liverpool, there have always been talks.

“But he’s a young player (at 20 years of age), and he has to show he’s good enough to play for a massive club.

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“I heard Wanner’s focus and concentration are 100% on PSV Eindhoven currently.

“He’s determined to show he’s the best in his position in the Dutch top-flight.

“Then this can bring him into the focus of top clubs. At the moment, it’s not hot with Bayern.”

Wanner came through Bayern’s youth academy and featured for the German club’s first team.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder made eight appearances for the Bayern senior side.

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During his time at the German giants, Wanner had loan spells at SV Elversberg and 1. FC Heidenheim.

Paul Wanner starring for PSV

Wanner joined PSV from Bayern in the summer of 2025 and has flourished at the Dutch club.

The 20-year-old scored five goals and gave four assists in 33 matches in all competitions for PSV last season.

The youngster demonstrated his versatility by playing in central midfield, attacking midfield, defensive midfield, on the right wing and as a centre-forward.

Wanner won the Eredivisie title with PSV last season.

The youngster has given two assists in nine appearances for PSV so far this season, with manager Peter Bosz playing the Austria international predominantly in central midfield.

Liverpool and Man Utd target Paul Wanner

On The Minute has now backed Falk’s claim about Liverpool’s interest in Wanner.

According to the report, PSV value Wanner at €50million (£42m), with Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Aston Villa interested in him.

The report has noted: ‘The Austrian international is a left-footed attacking midfielder, able to offer invention between the lines and around the final third. It is that profile, rather than merely his age, which appears to be drawing attention.’

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