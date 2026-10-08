According to reports, three European giants are in the running to sign Manchester City star Erling Haaland, who has given the ‘green light’.

Haaland is among Man City’s players who could leave the Premier League side after it was confirmed that they have been found guilty of almost all charges following their FFP case.

Man City have appealed the initial verdict, but it has been widely reported that this is likely to fail and their possible sanctions include a fine, points deduction, transfer ban, expulsion and/or being stripped of their Premier League titles.

This situation has been ongoing since the Premier League referred Man City to an independent comission at the start of 2023, and it may not conclude for a few more months as the appeal could drag on.

Still, Man City’s players and coaches must try to focus on on-field matters, and Haaland has pleaded with everyone at the club to “stick together”.

“They’re going to have a good time,” Haaland told Sky Sports on Man City supporters ahead of Sunday’s game against Liverpool.

READ: Man City crisis goes ‘from bad to worse’ as Premier League clubs reach ‘agreement’ on points deduction

“We have to stick together. We have to stay with each other, and we have to stay positive. No matter what happens in life, we always have to have a smile. So we have to stay positive, look ahead, and try to win football games and try to enjoy the situation and win the game.

“We have to stick together; we have to spread the love to each other. So yeah: stick together, and enjoy the ride and smile.”

He added: “Yeah, I care a lot about this place and the UK generally.

“It’s a special place for us. I care a lot about the city, I have to say. I care a lot about the fans because I’m a fan myself, and I feel with them as well.”

Erling Haaland gives transfer ‘green light’

Despite this, Haaland and other key Man City players will inevitably leave if they fall below the Premier League.

Now, Spanish journalist Juan Jesus has claimed that Haaland and other players have given the ‘green light’ for their agents to engineer exits, with three clubs in a race to sign the world-class striker.

Jesus said on X: ‘I can officially confirm this to you: Erling Haaland’s agent is sounding out and sending the conditions to several top clubs ahead of the next summer transfer window or the one after.

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‘As I tipped you off, he’s already sent the exact figures (salary and transfer amount) to both FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich, among others.

‘Real Madrid is keeping a very close eye on the situation given the possible changes in their forward line, where Haaland remains a real option.

‘Haaland isn’t the only one: other important footballers from Manchester City have also given the green light to their agents to make a move in the market.’

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