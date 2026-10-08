According to reports, Antonio Conte is on Manchester United’s ‘shortlist’ to be their next manager and there is an update on Michael Carrick.

Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur boss Conte remains one of the most respected managers in world football, though he has been out of work since leaving Serie A giants Napoli at the end of last season and is linked with a move to Man Utd.

However, it appears that he is itching for a return to management, and he has hinted this week that he is keen on joining Man Utd.

Conte told reporters: “If you go to a club where the history speaks for itself – a history made up of trophies, league titles and victories – you can only honour that history in one way: by having the ambition to bring that club back, if it isn’t there today, to fight for those goals.

“I know full well that only one team can win every year, but I must carry in my heart, and instil in the hearts of the fans, my players and my directors. That spark, that hope that makes you say, ‘F**k, we can win’.

“There are many clubs that have somewhat lost sight of their history. I’d like to go to one of these clubs to dust off that history and make it shine once more. Clubs where there’s pressure, where, ultimately, you know full well that you’re not going there just to take part, but to compete.”

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Manchester United’s stance on appointing Antonio Conte revealed

The managerial vacancy at Man Utd could soon be available because Carrick is currently the favourite to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season.

Carrick did a great job after replacing Ruben Amorim at Man Utd last season by helping the club earn Champions League qualification by finishing third in the Premier League.

However, Man Utd’s results and performances have declined at the start of this season, with the Red Devils only picking up five points from their first five Premier League games.

Despite this, journalist Pete O’Rourke has told Football Insider that Man Utd are “sticking with Carrick for now”, though Conte is on their ‘shortlist’.

“If Manchester United do make a decision to look for a new manager and get rid of Michael Carrick, Antonio Conte will be one of the names in the frame,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

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“He is a proven winner, as shown by his spell at Chelsea and the great success he has had in Italy as well.

“He’s out of work, so it would be lot easier to try and bring him in. Obviously people were putting two and two together with Manchester United and him, but look, they are sticking with Carrick for now and they’re hoping that he can turn things around.

“Conte, because of his previous record of success and obviously him being out of work, he’s going to be on a number of clubs’ lists if they do want to make a managerial change.”

Ex-Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has also been linked with Man Utd, and another report has claimed that he is also an option on their radar.

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