Manchester United’s internal verdict on Michael Carrick’s future has been revealed after their poor start to the 2026/27 campaign.

Carrick, who previously managed Middlesbrough, returned to Man Utd after the sacking of Ruben Amorim, with the club legend tasked with steadying the ship for the final few months of last season.

As caretaker boss, Carrick surpassed all expectations and was named permanent manager after securing Champions League qualification by finishing third in the Premier League.

Carrick’s return boosted morale as he made several slight tweaks to get much more out of last season’s Man Utd squad than Amorim, though they have arguably reverted to type at the start of this campaign.

It can also be argued that Carrick was not backed enough in this summer’s transfer window, though his tactical deficiencies have also been exposed as Man Utd have been found out this season.

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Before the international break, Man Utd only picked up five points in their first Premier League games, while they have exited the Carabao Cup after giving up a two-goal lead against Brighton.

Man Utd’s internal verdict on sacking Michael Carrick revealed

Therefore, Carrick and Man Utd are under pressure to earn a positive result when they face Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

However, a report from The Daily Mail has shed light on ‘how close’ Man Utd are to sacking Carrick, with it said that he ‘doesn’t seem to be under any immediate threat from a hierarchy who have no appetite for change’.

READ MORE: Scholes tells Man Utd to make five signings to rebuild starting XI



On Carrick, the report adds:

‘But even for a man with vast experience of life at United, Carrick has seemed surprised at how quickly the cracks have appeared so early in the season. United lie 12th in the table and he knows that poor results will only be tolerated for so long by his employers and the fans. ‘The only big club performing worse than United are Tottenham who sit rock bottom ahead of their visit to Old Trafford on Saturday. Another defeat would put Carrick under even greater scrutiny but, even then, it’s unlikely the club would hit the panic button just yet.’

Still, Man Utd are already linked with potential replacements, and ex-Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is reportedly in favour of joining the Red Devils.

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