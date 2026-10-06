According to reports, Manchester United ‘will consider’ appointing Eddie Howe to replace Michael Carrick for two main reasons.

Howe has been out of work since leaving Newcastle United during pre-season, but he should walk into a big job when he eventually decides to return.

He has long been touted as a future England manager, though he could also soon be given the chance to replace Carrick at Man Utd.

Towards the end of last season, Man Utd’s hierarchy appointed Carrick as their new permanent boss after he surpassed all expectations in the interim role.

Carrick was brought back to the club to steady the ship following Ruben Amorim’s dire reign, and he sparked a brilliant end to the season as the Red Devils qualified for the Champions League by finishing third in the Premier League.

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However, Carrick was always going to face an entirely different challenge this season as Man Utd looked to contest all four competitions, and it has been argued that he was not backed enough in the summer transfer window.

And Man Utd have arguably reverted to type at the start of this season, with Carrick’s side only picking up five points from their first five Premier League games. They have also been dumped out of the Carabao Cup after letting a two-goal lead slip against Brighton.

Man Utd’s stance on appointing Eddie Howe revealed

Carrick is now among the favourites to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season, while Howe is the current favourite to replace him.

Now, Football Insider are reporting that the Red Devils ‘will consider’ appointing Howe to replace Carrick if they ultimately decide to part ways with the club legend.

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The report claims that two factors are in Howe’s favour. They explain: ‘United have no plans to sack Carrick at the moment, but Howe is seen as a suitable successor if the board decide that a change becomes necessary.

‘Sources say that the Englishman ticks “two big boxes” for the Red Devils, given that he has ample experience in both the Premier League and the Champions League.’

A report on Monday by Fabrizio Romano also confirmed that Man Utd are not yet planning to sack Carrick, though he named two other potential replacements.

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