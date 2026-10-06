According to reports, Harry Kane has now made a ‘final decision’ on his Bayern Munich future, and this impacts Manchester City star Erling Haaland.

Since leaving Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich, Kane has cemented his place as one of the best strikers in world football.

Kane’s performances over the past few seasons have been extraordinary, and he is a leading candidate for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

The England international’s future has also been in doubt over the past few months because he has entered the final year of his contract at Bayern Munich.

Unsurprisingly, Kane has been attracting interest from several sides, including Spanish giants Barcelona. He has also been linked with a possible return to the Premier League with Manchester United or Tottenham.

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However, it has also been consistently reported that Kane is likely to remain at Bayern Munich beyond the end of this season, and he is now closing in on a contract extension.

Our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that Kane has now made a ‘final decision’ on his Bayern Munich future, with an ‘agreement’ on a new contract now reached after he ‘rejected’ the chance to join Barcelona next summer.

Harry Kane decision has significant implications for Erling Haaland

Barcelona have been targeting Kane because they are yet to replace Robert Lewandowski after targeting Julian Alvarez in the summer.

Kane would have been a suitable replacement, but the report claims that they now intend to ‘turn to’ Man City star Erling Haaland.

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Haaland may be available in 2027 because Man City face expulsion/relegation from the Premier League after they were found guilty on 114 of their 115 FFP charges.

With that, Barcelona are said to be plotting an ambitious move for Haaland after being unsuccessful with their pursuit of Kane.

The report claims:

‘TEAMtalk understands that Barcelona’s attention is now set to turn towards Manchester City’s Erling Haaland as they assess alternative options for their attack, whilst Julian Alvarez remains on their radar. ‘For Kane, however, the uncertainty over his future has been resolved. The England captain is now fully committed to Bayern and, barring any late change, will continue in Munich on a new two-and-a-half-year contract.’

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