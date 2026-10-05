Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who has been linked with Arsenal

According to reports, Arsenal can ‘definitely’ afford a deal to sign Erling Haaland, but the Manchester City star wants to go elsewhere.

Haaland is among the Man City stars who would inevitably leave if/when they fall from the Premier League after the guilty FFP verdict.

Man City have been found guilty on 114 of 115 charges based on their conduct between 2009 and 2018, with the Premier League referring the case to an independent comission after a four-year probe.

The Premier League side have since submitted an appeal, but it has been widely reported that this is likely to be unsuccessful.

And given the severity of the guilty verdict, any punishment would be on the table for Man City, including a huge fine, transfer ban, points deduction, expulsion and/or being stripped of their Premier League titles.

READ: Corinthians ‘unlikely to refuse’ Arsenal offer for ‘special’ Brazil sensation

Should Man City fall from the Premier League, it has been reported that Haaland would be among those to leave because he has no intention of sticking around if the club is in the Championship or below.

If this happens, a move to Spain is most likely for Haaland, who has reportedly decided that his ‘dream’ is to join Real Madrid.

Arsenal’s chances of signing Erling Haaland revealed

However, Arsenal have also been linked with a bold move to lure Haaland to the Emirates, and a report from journalist Pete O’Rourke for Football Insider claims the Gunners ‘definitely have the financial power to agree a deal’ for the striker.

READ MORE: A ridiculous Xl of players that Arsene Wenger nearly signed for Arsenal

It is noted that Barcelona and Real Madrid are in the running for Haaland, though Arsenal are also ‘prepared to break the bank’ to secure his services after missing out on Vinicius Junior and Julian Alvarez in the summer.

The report claims:

‘The Norway international has been a long-term target for Barcelona, while Real Madrid are ready to continue their commitment to signing the world’s best players. ‘Arsenal also have the financial muscle to rival the duo, and are paying close attention to Haaland’s situation as it unfolds.’

Instead of Haaland, ex-Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has told Arsenal that they should target Jeremy Doku.

“Then I am going Jeremy Doku Arsenal,” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT.

“Arsenal need a left-winger. They need someone, different options.

“I think that would be a perfect signing for Arsenal.

“Just go in there, Doku. Come on.”

READ NEXT: Arsenal deal to be done soon as surprising development means current starter could be replaced

