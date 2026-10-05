Corinthians ‘unlikely to refuse’ Arsenal offer for ‘special’ Brazil sensation

Arsenal could be closing in on a deal to sign top Brazilian talent Breno Bidon following a fresh report from the player’s homeland, with his club Corinthians primed to accept a bargain offer for the midfielder.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for the 21-year-old talent over the past 12 months and are keen on striking a deal to bring the midfielder to north London.

Bidon is viewed as one of the top talents in Brazilian football, having already made more than 100 appearances for Corinthians, while he also recently broke into the Brazil senior set-up.

Indeed, Carlo Ancelotti gave Bidon his Brazil debut during the current international break and the talented youngster is expected to play a key role for his country in the build-up to 2030 World Cup.

READ: Arsenal set aside £84m to sign frightening Bundesliga duo

A move to Europe beckons before then and is starting to look inevitable, with significant interest from across the continent in the player.

And Brazilian outlet Bolavip claims that Arsenal are looking to beat out all competition for the player by preparing an ‘official bid’ for Bidon.

While it was initially speculated that Bidon could cost in the region of £40million, the report states that Corinthians value him at around €25m (£21m), with the Gunners more than happy to cough up that amount.

It’s also claimed that Corinthians are ready to cash in on Bidon now, in order to generate some funds for the club, and that the their board are ‘unlikely to refuse’ a bid from Arsenal in excess of £21m.

Bidon pushing for European switch

Bidon’s potential path to the Premier League could be aided by current Gunners midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, with the Brazilian talent having spoken to his international teammate about life in England.

Indeed, Bidon actually revealed back in March that it was his ‘dream’ to one day play in Europe and test himself in the Champions League.

“I do dream about playing in Europe,” Bidon told TNT Sports Brasil when addressing the recent speculation surrounding his future.

“It has been a dream since I was a kid – to play in Europe, to play in the Champions League, to play in a World Cup. It has been a dream since I was young.

“I do have that desire. I do not know when the moment will come but I do have that desire to play abroad.”

One player who believes Bidon will be a big hit in Europe is former Man Utd forward Memphis Depay, who has witnessed Bidon’s impressive development first-hand since joining Corinthians from Atletico Madrid two years ago.

Indeed, the Netherlands star claims that whichever club manages to sign Bidon will be acquiring a ‘special’ talent with the ‘mentality’ to reach the very top.

“I talk to him a lot, he’s very intelligent,” Memphis said of Bidon earlier in the year when speaking to Brazilian outlet SporTV.

READ NEXT: The 15 best footballers out of contract and available for free NOW

“He has great potential. He’s young, but very talented. He works hard, is focused and has a strong mentality.

“He’s a special player, he needs to leave Brazil, not now, but soon. He also needs to be called up to the Brazilian national team. He has enormous potential, he’s very good.”