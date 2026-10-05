Door opens for stunning Scott McTominay return to Man Utd after major Napoli development

Latest reports from Italy claim that Manchester United have potentially been gifted an incredible chance to bring Scott McTominay back to Old Trafford in 2027.

The Scotland international midfielder has enjoyed a dramatic rise since swapping Old Trafford for the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium just over two years ago.

Napoli splashed out £25.7million (€30m) to bring McTominay to Serie A, after he was deemed surplus to requirements at Man Utd, and were rewarded immediately as he played a major role in the club’s Serie A triumph during his maiden campaign.

His reputation as a goalscoring midfielder for club and country has only grown since then, but it appears that his time in Naples could come to an early end next year.

READ: Antonio Conte teases Man Utd with two major admissions on next manager’s job – ‘I’d like to go’

Indeed, a recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that talks over a new contract between Napoli and McTominay’s camp have reached an impasse.

It’s been reported that while discussions have been going on for months, an agreement is not thought to be close.

The 29-year-old is said to want a contract running until 2030 and wages of €8-9m (£6.7-7.6m) per season, figures Napoli are currently refusing to entertain.

This news has now been backed by Tuttomercatoweb [via SportWitness], who further note that it is ‘likely McTominay will leave Napoli in 2027’.

McTominay open to Premier League return

The report states that Napoli are ‘reluctant to pay huge wages for a player who will turn 30 soon’.

Furthermore, United and Aston Villa were both in the mix when it came to trying to bring McTominay back to the English top flight over the summer.

And the Premier League pair are ready to return to the table, now that Napoli’s hardline contract stance is showing no signs of changing.

Given the fact that his current deal runs out in less than two years, the report adds that Napoli only value the midfielder at between €25-30m (£21-25m), despite McTominay notching 37 goal involvements in 82 games for the club.

READ NEXT: Micky van de Ven reaches decision on joining Man Utd in January as INEOS accelerate defensive overhaul

The player himself is also understood to be open to the idea of playing in the Premier League again, although it’s reported that Spanish giants Real Madrid are keeping a sneaky eye on his situation too.

McTominay is currently back in training at Napoli following successful heart surgery to correct a mild, benign arrhythmia that forced him to miss the latest international break with Scotland.